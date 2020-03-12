PALMYRA — With many decisions looming for the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Board of Education, President Cory Jones said the reason he voted not to close Palmyra Elementary School was a lack of answers to the financial impact of the decision.
“With the decision to vote 'no,' I felt we didn’t have enough (information on finances) to any of the questions,” he said.
The decision to close the school, he said, was something that was talked about to let communities know what was happening.
“It had been talked about in the respect to wanting to let the communities know. Getting the vote done to keep the communities in light of the situation of which school would close,” he said.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the current seven-member board voted to close Palmyra Elementary School and gave approval for the layoff of 15 teachers.
Another change will be that the sixth grade will move into the middle and high school facility, said Palmyra-Eagle Superintendent Steve Bloom, who said the decision was made in a timely manner, as nonrenewal contracts for teachers are due by the end of April.
“A determination needs to be made for staffing purposes,” he said.
In a 4-3 vote, the board voted to close the school after the spring session. With new members coming in only weeks, the board will have to make decisions on busing the approximately 230 students at the school to Eagle Elementary School, which is about eight miles away.
About 135 students currently are enrolled in Eagle Elementary School.
Three of the board members voted against the closing, including board President Cory Jones and members Justin Thomas and Thomas Novak.
Both Jones and Thomas are part of the former board from which three members resigned in January. Their seats are not up for election this spring.
“The vote in regard to closure of the Palmyra Elementary school was, unfortunately, a necessary one, in order to do what is best for our district as a whole and for the communities of both Palmyra and Eagle,” said Tara LeRoy, who is one of six candidates running for three school board seats in the April election and who attended Tuesday’s meeting.
“I agree with the difficult decision that was made and look forward to seeing PEASD continuing to move in a positive direction. My efforts to support and advocate for the district will continue — either as an elected board member or as a community member continuing in a volunteer capacity.”
The continuing saga of the district started almost a year ago. In April 2019, electors rejected an operational referendum ito fund the district, which was followed by a failed advisory referendum last fall seeking school support.
Last summer, the school board voted to dissolve the district, which was in debt and losing hundreds of students through open enrollment.
Then last November, the School District Boundary Appeals Board started holding sessions at the high school, with hundreds of residents showing up to listen to meetings on a decision whether to dissolve the district.
And on Jan. 9, the board voted to not dissolve the district.
At those meetings with the Boundary Appeals Board, residents running for school board in the April election tried to spell out potential remedies for the school district’s woes, including one plan in which an anonymous investor would match up to $100,000 if there are changes to the board of education’s makeup.
They also mentioned possible changes to the current staff in the district, including looking at cutting some management spots to free up more money for a district that is projected to have a $326,000 shortcoming this fall if they continue.
Former Board President Scott Hoff and members Tara Bollmann and Carrie Ollis all resigned less than a week after the state School District Boundary Appeals Board voted against dissolving the district.
“It’s harder than anybody thinks it is,” Hoff said in January. “I thought, joining the board five years ago, we would bring some politeness. Unfortunately, we ran into some situations that created a firestorm. It’s really hard to resign.”
Eight candidates filed to run for three school board seats that will be up for election April 7. The primary Feb. 18 narrowed the field to six.
Now, the process of moving forward will be a long and difficult one for Palmyra-Eagle, which has become financially unstable.
Its debt has ballooned to $12.8 million that would have followed students to new districts had Palmyra-Eagle been dissolved. The district must find ways to pay that debt.
But a larger issue is what to do to change district residents’ minds when it comes time to vote on a future referendum to keep the schools operating. Out of the last 16 referendums in the district, only two have been successful.
Since 2009, Palmyra-Eagle has had one of the highest open-enrollment numbers in the state, with almost 40 percent of students leaving during that time, according to state figures.
Now a new board will see if it can stop the flow of students out of the district and get the budget under control.
“People have all the new ideas to save it,” Hoff said in January after he resigned. “They need to have the opportunity to do that.”
