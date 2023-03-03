US 12 reconstruction between Fort Atkinson and Whitewater begins Monday Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Mar 3, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now US 12 closes starting Monday, the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023, according toprojects.511wi.gov. Nicole Eithun Buy Now The blue route shows thedetour routeand the orange route shows where reconstructions begins and ends. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save US 12 reconstruction between Fort Atkinson and Whitewater begins Monday, closing the road to through traffic.Through traffic will be detoured using WIS 59 to WIS 26 to use US 12, according to wisconsindot.gov.The reconstruction project of US 12 begins just north of the Whitewater Bypass and extends approximately 3.97 miles north to approximately County M, according to the WisDOT webpage.Reconstruction will include removing and replacing the existing pavement, base course layer, sub-base course layer, pavement marking, and permanent signing, according to the website.Other improvements will include widening the shoulders and safety zone, modifying three substandard horizontal curves to meet current design standards, and replacing drainage structures.The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023, according to projects.511wi.gov.To view the projects location and detour route visit here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.