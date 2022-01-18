(Editor’s note: Rebecca Van Ess is one of six candidates vying for two open at-large seats on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education in the April 5 election. She has submitted the following information announcing her candidacy. A primary election to narrow the field of candidates will be held Feb. 15).
My name is Rebecca Van Ess, AKA Olive on Facebook. I am a single mom of five children. I have homeschooled, used private schools and public school, so I have experience with all three options that are available. I am an independent contractor helping within and outside of the community as a non-emergency medical transporter, getting people to appointments.
I have decided to run for Fort Atkinson school board because I feel that we have moved away from the conservative, freedom-loving principles that our country was founded on.
I stand boldly on a foundation of freedom. Freedom to choose. Freedom to learn. Freedom to speak. Freedom to pursue life, liberty and happiness.
I think we all can agree that COVID and how to properly handle COVID is the greatest issue on everyone’s radar. Fort boasts of being unified as 1. However, the controversy surrounding COVID has greatly divided all of us. We no longer can say that we are 1 and unified. I stand firmly on the foundation of PDCA: Plan, do, check, and adjust.
The school district, under federally funded mandates, planned on how they were going to handle COVID. Then we did what they planned. We have checked the results that the plan got us and realized it wasn’t working. Unfortunately, the school district didn’t adjust according to the results.
I suggest that we put aside the notion of using masks. Clearly it has divided the community. If we cannot agree on something, then that idea should be taken off the plate as an option. We should be working together to brainstorm and research different options that we can all agree on. Let us set an example for our children of what it really looks like to come together, unified as a community, to fight against a common enemy: COVID.
I stand firm on the foundation of the basics — reading, writing and arithmetic — as our main focus for public education. That’s how it was for generations and our country was thriving. Why did we change it? Look at how it has negatively affected our children. Clearly, getting away from reading, writing and arithmetic has had negative impacts on our children.
Therefore, I am all for getting rid of Common Core and related curriculum, as I feel that these topics not only are hurting our children but destroying the foundation of our country. All other subjects are open for debate in my book.
I believe in examining the fruit that is being produced from the seeds that we are planting. I don’t know about you, but what I see is a bunch of rotten fruit being produced. It’s time that we start planting different seeds. It’s time for a major PDCA.
I plead with you to look within yourself and ask some tough questions. Is our current education system up to par? Clearly it is not as we have seen a significant drop in enrollment recently.
If you are a freedom-loving conservative and want change, vote for me, Rebecca Van Ess.
