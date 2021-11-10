Vance Law Office, SC of Fort Atkinson has merged with Russell Law Offices, SC to form Vance & Russell Law Office, a division of Russell Law Offices, SC.
The merger took place effective Oct. 22, Russell Law Offices, SC has announced.
This merger allows for a seamless transition for Vance Law Office clients, past and present, following the recent passing of Attorney James Vance.
Vance Law Office has a long history in the Fort Atkinson community and Jefferson County. The firm originally was established in 1867.
Located at 79 N. Main St. in Fort Atkinson since 1959, the firm has been assisting clients with real estate, estate planning, business law, contracts, municipal, and probate/trust administration for more than 154 years.
Vance & Russell Law Office looks to continue to provide quality legal representation and expand its practice areas to serve all clients in the community.
Russell Law Offices, SC has been engaged in representing clients for more than 13 years with offices currently located in Cuba City, Darlington, Dodgeville, Shullsburg and Brodhead. Currently, Russell Law Offices has a staff of six attorneys and eight assistants, both of which continue to grow in numbers.
“Vance & Russell Law Office is very excited that Kathy Nieman and Kitty Messmann have decided to continue on with our team,” stated Nathan Russell, president of Russell Law Offices. "We are very lucky to keep their expertise in our organization.
"Additionally, we look forward to placing at least four full-time attorneys in Vance & Russell Law Office by the end of summer 2022," he added. "With our merger, Vance & Russell Law Office not only will be able to represent clients in the areas of real estate, estate planning and probate but also has attorneys who practice in litigation, family law, criminal law, business, municipal, collections, elder law, employment law and landlord-tenant matters.”
Vance & Russell Law Office encourages persons to check out its websites, RussellLawWI.com and fortlawyers.com to learn more about its services, staff and locations. The firm also can be reached by calling the office at (920) 563-9523.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.