In the 1950s, the “cool” teenagers would roll a pack of cigarettes in their T-shirt sleeve to show they smoked.
These days, it’s not cigarettes, but vaping, which looks more like a student holding a pen or a flash drive for their computer, with a large cloud of vapor filling the air as they exhale.
Both are a way to get a dose of nicotine, or another substance.
Emi Reiner, a public health nurse for Jefferson County and project coordinator for the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition, will be giving a talk at Fort Atkinson High School next week to let parents, teachers and community members learn more about vaping and the dangers that can follow.
“We are going to go through some of the different products that we are seeing in the schools,” she said. “Not only nicotine products, but what other drugs are being used in them.”
“The Dangers of Vaping: Information Meeting” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the high school gymnasium as part of an educational session.
Mark Peterson, transition coordinator at the School District of Fort Atkinson, said this topic is something he wanted to address, with the issue hitting close to home.
“This is a topic that I thought of due to the fact that we had one of our students damage their lungs,” he said. “Even as a dad and hearing how many young people are using these products — having the flavors of cotton candy. It’s working its way into the elementary (schools).
The topic, he said, is a huge concern in the community, state and nationally.
The event is open to all Jefferson County residents.
Dona Wininsky, who is part of the Tobacco-Free Community Partnership in Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha counites, said educational meetings like this are good to help adults recognize the ever-changing landscape of products coming on the market.
“Many of them have more nicotine in them than a cigarette. We are finding the kids are getting hooked and can’t quit,” she said of vaping devices.
She said the marketing behind vaping products can contain flavors that are very friendly to a younger audience.
“Because of that, a lot of kids think (the products) are harmless. And they are not,” she said.
Wininsky said programs like this help parents find out what is in the products their child may be vaping and what to look for.
In January, Gov. Tony Evers called for lawmakers to pass a package of bills aimed at curbing youth vaping and educating the public on the dangers of these e-cigarette devises. Evers outlined his proposals for bills that would ban vaping and vapor products on K-12 campuses in the state and expand the definition of public health emergencies.
Another bill would fund a public health campaign to address youth vaping in the state and a fourth proposal would expand the enforcement capacity of the Departments of Revenue and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to prevent vaping products from being sold to minors.
“As a parent, grandparent and lifelong educator, I am deeply concerned about the health and well-being of our kids,” Evers said in a statement. “Vaping is a serious public health epidemic and it is time to take action.”
About 3.6 million high school students are vaping in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that e-cigarettes have the potential to benefit adult smokers who use the device as a substition for regular cigarettes. But they say they are not safe for young adults.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that between 2014 and 2018, the number of high school students who have vaped in the last 30 days hit 20 percent. The number of high school students who vaped jumped 154 percent during that period, while the number of middle-schoolers who vaped rose 272 percent.
Since last summer, UW Health doctors have been on the forefront of vaping cases in both the state and nation, seeing dozens of the 104 cases that have been reported in Wisconsin as of Jan. 16.
Nationwide, there have been 2,758 hospitalizations, according to the CDC.
Last fall, scientists with the Food and Drug Administration found that heating Vitamin E acetate is part of the problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also reported that THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — was being vaped in many cases.
