FORT ATKINSON — Saying that more than four decades of being a popular florist in downtown Fort Atkinson has kept him busy many weekends and holidays, Tim Humphrey thinks it’s time to step away and relax in his own garden.
He also wants time to visit his siblings, who are spread from Wisconsin, to Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina.
It is easy to sense Humphrey is leaving the business he built from the ground up with a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. He can enter his retirement knowing his award-winning floral business has been a success and that he has made hundreds, if not thousands, of friends along the way.
Tari Poeppel, a resident of Fort Atkinson for a dozen years, is purchasing Humphrey Floral and Gift, plans to retain the name and hopes to have it in full transition by November — albeit a bit south of its current location on South Main Street. The new store will be at N1184 Poeppel Road.
“I am new to being a florist, but extremely blessed to be able to mentor directly with Tim and his very talented staff,” Poeppel said. “I am working with him now at the downtown location, and then he and his designers will be continuing on with me at the new location.”
“I’m ready for this (transition), Humphrey said as he rounded out another workday this week. “I’m so blessed with having had so much support from the community.”
Humphrey said he was “blessed and thankful” as he reminisced about doing weddings for customers decades ago and now being able to serve the weddings of these older customers’ children.
Humphrey opened his store in the former Gambles Hardware on South Main Street on March 12, 1979, when he was a mere 26 years-old. He’s 69 now.
“I have a great, great customer base and now that I’m closing here, things will continue with Tari’s work,” Humphrey said, adding he has many fond memories of all the people he has met, and experiences he’s been able to have as a florist.
Poeppel’s intention is to be fully operating out of her store’s new location on Nov. 1.
“The name continues on as Humphrey Floral LLC,” she said, adding there could be “some hitches and glitches” as it all begins again, but she believes customers will understand.
The Poeppel Road store will offer a selection of chocolates, wines, floral arrangements in a display cooler, green and blooming plants, silk flowers, greeting cards, “ ... and a few more things that will pop up in our quaint storefront,” she said. “If you don’t have time to stop out, we will have a delivery service and there is big news to come with that.”
The new store’s phone number will remain 920-563-9231 and the website will be www.flowershumphreyflr.com.
Poeppel said she doesn’t intend to change much about the floral department.
“Tim has spent 43 years creating an amazing experience for his customers and this community,” she said. “I intend to hold onto as much of that as we can. Due to a lack of space, our gifts will be much smaller and condensed. You never know, as the community continues its amazing support, we may expand and bring all that back. We will have big news about delivery changes coming soon. As always, with new ownership comes new eyes and a new look on the business. I am sure the small changes that do occur will be positive and fresh.”
Poeppel said it’s difficult at this point to say whether the store will expand its staff, service or items offered. She said most of the current staff will be coming along to the new location.
“I couldn’t be more happy about that,” Poeppel said. “They are all amazing, creative designers with positivity, hard work ethic, and passion for their jobs and I’m so thankful,” she said. “If we do need to expand our staff, we will do so on an as-needed basis. As far as items offered from Tim now in the floral department — like fresh flowers, sympathy flowers, wedding and event flowers, silk flowers, green and blooming plants, we will be offering all of those. In addition we will carry wine, chocolate, greeting cards, and a few gifts, with the best smiles and great service.”
Poeppel acknowledged that floral design is something to which she is new, but she is excited to learn and grow into it. She knows she has had a solid mentor in Humphrey and his staff.
“Tim and his team have been absolutely amazing and incredibly welcoming,” he said. “The hands-on experience that I am getting from them is going to take my knowledge and this business a long way. I am incredibly lucky to be able to fill a need in this community and to be able to do that under such a legacy. Humphrey Floral & Gift has been a staple in Fort Atkinson for more than 43 years and I am so excited to carry it on for at least another 43.”
Humphrey left a few important parting words, that might only be known to a florist of his long tenure.
“It doesn’t take a huge bouquet to make someone happy. It can sometimes just take a few flowers now and then,” he said. “The best occasion can be no occasion at all.”
