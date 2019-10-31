The public is invited to attend a Veterans tribute at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson on Monday, Nov. 4.
Sponsored by the Teen Day Broadcasting Program, the gathering takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A special invitation is extended to area veterans, past and present.
Admission is free of charge. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 will provide light refreshments.
A reception will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Starting at 5:30 p.m., Teen Day team members/advisers will interview veterans for an hour-long radio show to be aired on 91.7 The Edge/WSUW Radio at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus.
“Our Teen Day team members are looking forward to meeting members of area veterans organizations, ROTC members and other veterans, along with family and friends, and hearing about their military plans or experiences,” said Christine Spangler, Daily Union managing editor. “The past years’ programs have been well attended and extremely moving. We hope the public joins us on Monday."
The event is being hosted by the Teen Day Broadcasting Program, co-sponsored by 91.7 The Edge, the Daily Jefferson County Union, Opportunities Inc., the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Ripped Marketing Group and Great Clips in Fort Atkinson. It supports the American Legion and its Auxiliary, Vetsroll.org, the Armed Services Arts partnership and the U.S. Veterans Project at the Dwight Foster Public Library.
The nonprofit Teen Day program has been teaching area middle- high school students the field of broadcasting from both in front of and behind the microphone.
For more information on the Veterans Day tribute or participating in the Teen Day Broadcasting Program, call (920) 397-9178 or email teendaybroadcast@gmail.com.
The American Legion Dugout is located at 201 S. Water St. in Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.