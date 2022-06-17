Reserve your spot for the Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon as we celebrate our wonderful volunteers on Monday, June 27 at 1 p.m. There will be a salad luncheon with various salads, breads and dessert. All of those who have volunteered at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center in the last year or so can attend this celebration. Entertainment will be by Bahama Bob. Tokens of appreciation and some door prizes will be offered. The celebration is for those who help with food service, receptionist, gardener, card games, or other games, van drivers, senior center board, meal delivery personnel, senior center decorating people and activity instructors. Reserve a spot by calling the Fort Atkinson Senior Center by Friday, June 24 at 920-563-7773.
What Happens in Vegas Fireside ShowThe senior center has several seats still available for the lunch and show of “What Happens In Vegas” on Thursday, July 21. Cost is $75 which includes the meal, show, and all taxes and tips. Steve Watts and the Fireside Band along with a cast of singers and dancers will play the hits of those who famed in Vegas such as Sinatra, Tom Jones, Elton John, Celine Dion and Sammy Davis Jr.
Gemini EntertainmentJim Hetzel as Gemini Entertainment will perform at the senior center on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. for a show with lots of popular songs from past singers such as Elvis and Johnny Cash. There is no cost to attend the show. For transportation on our senior vehicle, call by Wednesday.
Ring of Fire ShowThe senior center has a day trip being offered to see “Ring of Fire” the show at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells. There will be a meal at the Palace before the show and then afterwards a stop to restock your cheese supply at Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet. The trip departs from Fort at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and cost $95 which includes transportation on a coach bus, meal at Palace Theater, and show along with gratuity at the Palace. Purchases made at Ehlenbach’s and bus driver tip are not included in trip price. Sign up at the senior center or by calling 920-563-7773.
Painting with KatieCome in and have some painting fun on Monday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost for the Painting with Katie class is $25. Take home a piece of art at the end of class. All materials and instruction is provided. Call the senior center to sign up.
July 1 Picnic in the Park with Julius BindrimBring your lawn chair and sack lunch to Jones Park on Friday, July 1 at noon for a picnic with senior center staff and live music by Julius Bindrim. Bindrim has played at many different venues over the years including Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair. Dessert will be provided by the senior center.
Euchre scoresScores from June 14 first Dick Snodie 65, second Rollie Carothers 59, third Ron Swiatowy 57, fourth Rolland Altreuter and Dorothy Trewyn 55, sixth Candi Bugs 54.
500 GameScores are from June 9- first Barb Tabat 2,050, second Roger Gross 2,040, third Dick Snodie 1,540. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
SheepsheadCard games are played at 1 p.m. Friday. Scores from June 10 were first Joe Rabe 56, second Sandi Eiden 52, third Chuck Tagart 46, fourth Terre Golembiewski and Mary Ryan 45, sixth Beth Boldt 44.
Wii BowlingWii bowling is held on Mondays at 9:00 and at 10:15. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Scores from June 13: Glorine Christensen 828 (280, 269, 279), Roger Gross 736 (238, 264, 234), Sandy Basich 610, Dale Zilisch 609, Sandy Kilroy 584, Marlene Dianich 584, Mary Zilisch 569.
DartballDartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from June 10: The Buffalos shut out the Walruses two games to win the series on Friday. Jim Nye tallied 12 hits on the day leading all hitters. The Walruses did manage a great come from behind win in the second game scoring 3 runs in the 9th with four consecutive hits and winning the game 4-3. The Buffalos won the first and last games 3-0 and 7-0. Nye had 5 rbi’s and Rollie Carothers chipped in 3 for the Buffalos.
Texas Hold EmTexas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from June 9: first Bill Bowes, second Richard Flood, third Diana Baumann.
Drive for Jefferson County Senior NutritionThere is an immediate need for a volunteer driver for the Jefferson County Senior Dining Program service delivering meals to homes just outside of the City of Fort Atkinson limits. Mileage reimbursement is available as a volunteer driver. Make a difference in providing meals for those that may struggle to get them otherwise. For more information contact the Senior Dining Program at the Senior Center 920-728-4756.
Friday findingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-563-7773. The senior Ccnter has a Facebook page and you can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com
Senior center Director Chris Nye can also be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or the program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
