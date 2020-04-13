The Fort Atkinson School District voted “yes” to an operational referendum as results were tallied Monday night for the election that was held April 7.
The votes were 2,827 for “yes” and 2,291 for “no.”
In the Johnson Creek there will be a new elementary school after the referendum had 782 “yes” votes to 754 “no” votes.
Check back for a full story.
