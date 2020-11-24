Longtime Fort Atkinson resident, Hoard Historical Museum volunteer and Fort Atkinson Wisconservation Club member Dick Wanie was honored Thursday with a surprise visit from members of the Fort Atkinson Wisconservation Club and presented with a “distinguished service award” in the form of a commemorative plaque.
The presentation was made while Wanie was serving in his role as greeter at the Hoard Museum information desk. Both he and his wife, Carol, have served as volunteers at the museum for 20 years.
The plaque was presented by conservation club member, former board member and treasurer Anita Freeman, and club board Vice President Steve Peterson, who currently serves as the club’s hunter safety instructor, a role he took over from Wanie some 20 years ago.
Freeman said Wanie was selected for the award for “all he has done for the club, including a lifetime of dedication and support.”
Wanie has been a member of the club for decades, she said, serving in past years on the board and as a board president.
Wanie said he arrived in Fort Atkinson in 1960 and began teaching science at the then J. F. Luther Junior High School, eventually moving to the Fort Atkinson High School where he taught biology until his retirement in 1996. He joined the conservation club in 1960.
In 1972, Peterson said Wanie served as the club’s hunter safety instructor and taught him hunter safety.
He said Wanie also was his primary instructor when he was learning how to become a hunter safety instructor himself. He succeeded Wanie in that role in 1994.
“He taught me the way and got me on the path of conservation,” Peterson said, describing his relationship with Wanie.
Wanie praised the club for its longtime interest in education, especially of young people.
The school district has an extensive collection of taxidermy birds, he said, and whenever a new bird was presented for inclusion in the collection, the club could be counted upon to pay for the mount.
The school district’s collection was created by Wanie, his students, and a fellow teacher, Don Kneiert.
Describing her husband’s dedication to conservation and hunter safety, Carol Wanie said that one year the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources honored Dick with an award for having taught hunter safety to 1,000 students.
Wanie also is known for his long-running column in the Daily Union called “Outdoors Calling.” Several of his columns were consolidated into a book, published in 2011, titled “Outdoors Calling Revisited.”
Wanie was a recipient of the Heart of the City’s 2018 Lu Ehinger Big Heart Award presented to him for “inspiring a love of nature to countless generations of Fort Atkinson-area residents and serving as one of the catalysts for developing Mush-Ko-Se-Day Park in the Town of Koshkonong.”
