The Fort Atkinson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish wards in the city, based on 2020 census data.
The council’s action — taken upon staff recommendation — signals approval of the ward map and allows Jefferson County to move forward on its timeline with a public hearing for the County Supervisory District map on Nov. 3.
In a related move, council members also performed a first reading of a measure to repeal and recreate a section of the City of Fort Atkinson municipal code relating to voting wards and boundaries.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire was directed to prepare the ordinance for a second reading at the council’s Nov. 2 meeting.
The city’s current wards and boundaries are outlined in the city’s code. The existing ordinance must be repealed and recreated to reflect changes in the ward map that was adopted.
The condensed time-frame for redistricting does not allow for the city’s process of offering two to three readings of the ordinance before adoption.
Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer/finance director, said that, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. census only gets once chance, every 10 years, to count every resident in the United States. The 2020 Census, she said, marked the 24th count of the U.S. population and the first time that households were invited to respond to the census online.
“Although the U.S. Census Bureau carries out hundreds of surveys every year, its most well-known duty is still to conduct the decennial census,” Ebbert informed. “Census results have high-profile applications.
“They are used to reapportion seats in the House of Representatives, to realign congressional districts, and as a factor in the formulas that distribute hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds each year,” she added. “Because of the importance of this population count, procedural changes in the decennial census often reflect larger organization shifts at the Census Bureau.”
Ebbert said Jefferson County led the redistricting efforts with the following timeline.
On Sept. 7, she said, the Executive Committee of Jefferson County discussed the tentative supervisory district plan, and provided feedback to county staff and a recommendation to the county board.
“A draft plan was developed based on the 2020 census data, local municipalities’ current wards, and municipal boundaries,” Ebbert said. “The county tried to maintain the current wards and limit the division of wards by county supervisory districts; however, there are some cases where supervisory districts intersect current ward boundaries.”
On Sept. 14, she said, the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing, and reviewed and approved the tentative supervisory district plan.
On Sept. 15, following the county board’s approval, the tentative supervisory district plan was released to local municipalities for their review and approval. This step, she said, included the review of municipal ward districts and town supervisor seats.
On Nov. 1, local municipalities will review and approve municipal ward/town supervisor areas.
On Nov. 3, the Jefferson County Board tentatively will hold a public hearing on the final supervisory district plan which includes municipal wards and town supervisor areas.
On Nov. 9, the county board tentatively will review and approve the final supervisory district plan.
The City of Fort Atkinson has a council-manager form of government, the clerk explained.
“The city council serves as the community’s legislative and policy-making board,” Ebbert said. “The five city council members are elected at large and serve the community collectively, representing all 10 current voting wards.”
The city, she said, has had nine wards in recent history with a 10th ward added in 2020 due to the annexation of a single house.
“The elector(s) in ward 10 have been included in an adjacent ward on this draft map, returning the city to 9 wards,” Ebbert said. “In the future, with the Banker Road parcel annexation, a new ward will be added.”
The clerk noted that there only are minor changes in boundaries between the city’s current ward map and the draft ward map.
“Some minor changes more evenly distributed the number of electors per ward, while remaining within the boundaries of the proposed county supervisory districts,” Ebbert said.
She emphasized that, “All electors in the City of Fort Atkinson vote at one polling place, city hall, (municipal building, 101 N. Main St.) so any changes to ward numbers will not impact voting location.”
“Further, the city utilizes Badger Books — electronic poll books — on Election Day, which eliminates the need for voters to stand in specific lines to vote in specific wards,” Ebbert pointed out. “All wards within the city are within the same school district, State Assembly District 33, State Senate District 11 and U.S. Congressional District 5.”
