Water main work to begin on Fort Atkinson streets Jun 22, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Water main work on several streets in Fort Atkinson, those in red, will begin soon. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Fort Atkinson will begin construction this week on water main replacement, road reconstruction, sanitary repairs and some stormwater improvements on the south side of the city.Streets include portions of Peterson Street, Adrian Boulevard, Gail Place, Grove Street, Spry Avenue, Maple Street and Grant Street.The project will run until early October.Peterson Street will be completely reconstructed with sidewalks added to both sides of the street. All other streets will have work occur only between the curbs.Residents will have access to their homes at all times during construction. On-street parking will be limited during active construction.Residents will be notified if their driveway approach will be replaced. Residents will also be notified of short duration water shut-offs while water laterals are connected to thenew water main.The city will keep a weekly update of project progress and anticipated work for the upcoming week that we will post to a project page on the city website www.fortatkinsonwi.gov/projectsand push out through our Facebook page, generally on Fridays.Those with questions may contact Andy Selle, city engineer/director of public works ataselle@fortatkinsonwi.net or 920-563-7760 or after July 1 at 920-397-9901 or aselle@fortatkinsonwi.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.