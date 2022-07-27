FORT ATKINSON — A sample of the vast and deep history of Fort Atkinson will be on display this Saturday when the Hoard Historical Museum offers its Historic Walking Tour of a portion of the city.

The museum’s director Merrilee Lee expressed her enthusiasm for the event, describing how the tour’s path is a little more than one mile, on which participating pedestrians can look from the current age back into the 1830s, when the city was protected in the Blackhawk War by a Fort that once stood along what is now East Milwaukee Street. It was on what is the current site of the May House.

