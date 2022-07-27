FORT ATKINSON — A sample of the vast and deep history of Fort Atkinson will be on display this Saturday when the Hoard Historical Museum offers its Historic Walking Tour of a portion of the city.
The museum’s director Merrilee Lee expressed her enthusiasm for the event, describing how the tour’s path is a little more than one mile, on which participating pedestrians can look from the current age back into the 1830s, when the city was protected in the Blackhawk War by a Fort that once stood along what is now East Milwaukee Street. It was on what is the current site of the May House.
Tour guides will describe how the city was founded and take walkers to historic residences. They will also describe how downtown’s businesses have changed over the centuries and decades.
“We try to connect people to the history of what we see today,” Lee said, noting the tours are in their seventh year.
This Saturday’s tours start, as usual, at the city’s farmers market and begin at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
“See where the history of Fort Atkinson happened,” a media release from the museum stated.
Tours begin and end at the information table at the market and no reservations are required.
Walking tours will be on level surface and sidewalks, and last approximately one hour and 15 minutes.
Lee said the site of the Blackhawk War-era fort from 1832 is one of the highlights of the trek, for her.
“We discuss what the fort looked like, how it was used, why it’s important and how things have changed at the site,” Lee said. “These tours tie the past to the present.”
Lee said she recommends the tours to people interested in Fort Atkinson because the walks allow people to see all the history that surrounds them everyday, of which they may not even be aware.
“They might miss this valuable history in the hustle and bustle of everyday life,” she said. “History is all around us and this is a good way to appreciate it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.