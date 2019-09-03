KOSHKONONG — The Lake Koshkonong Wetland Association (LKWA), a local wetland conservation nonprofit organization, voted unanimously at its Aug. 25 meeting to donate $2,000 to the Bark River Fry Hatchery in the Town of Koshkonong, just east of Fort Atkinson.
Part of the mission of the LKWA is to support local conservation and habitat improvement initiatives in the Koshkonong area, and this donation recognizes the work done at the Bark River Fry Hatchery in keeping Lake Koshkonong’s fishery a thriving, healthy habitat and ecosystem.
Since its inception, the hatchery and its volunteer staff have supplied the lake with over 40 million fish fry. This contribution to Koshkonong’s fishery benefits all user groups on the lake, as well as wildlife and the LKWA members said they are proud to support this great local resource.
