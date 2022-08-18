FORT ATKINSON — The City of Fort Atkinson is getting closer to seeing its historic downtown buildings complemented by a more pedestrian-friendly streetscape of sidewalk and other infrastructure improvements.
The city council on Tuesday evening agreed to set the wheels in motion for these advances when it approved the city entering into a state/municipal agreement for grants that may come as part of Transportation Alternatives Program Projects.
The council approved the action after hearing a report on the program and projects that state and federal funding might cover from Andy Selle, city engineer and director of public works.
The two projects being considered encompass two corridors, one on Main Street, downtown, from Madison Avenue south to Casey’s General Store and the other along Janesville Avenue from the Robert Street Bridge to the city’s southern border.
The Janesville Avenue plan will, in particular, address pedestrian navigation needs near Jones Park, while the downtown plan will not only meet sidewalk and infrastructure needs on Main Street, but also ones that exist one block to the east and west.
Addressing the Main Street study area, Selle said the corridor encompasses the city’s historic downtown district and is approximately a half-mile long.
“The existing pedestrian facilities are in need of attention,” he said. “There are no pedestrian activated signals in the area. The city’s comprehensive plan identified the corridor as a priority area to create a safer, consistent and more pleasing streetscape.”
The plan stated elements should include improved pedestrian access, such as lighted crosswalks, curb bump outs for shorter crossings, strategic vegetation placement, lighting improvements, traffic light coordination, public bike rack placement and stormwater treatment infrastructure.
The Janesville Avenue study area is 2.8 miles long and consists of four travel lanes. Selle said the corridor includes parks, greenway, as well as industrial, residential and commercial development.
“Pedestrian accommodations are present intermittently along the corridor,” he said. “The four-lane undivided road creates significant safety issues for pedestrians to cross. One location, in particular, is between Jones Park and Jones Market. Safety at this location is of concern to city staff.”
Selle said the city’s comprehensive plan instructs city staff to “prepare and implement a unified corridor plan for Janesville Avenue.”
It said elements of the plan should include, “encouraging additional entertainment, retail, hospitality and dining uses along the corridor.”
It should also, “address detailed opportunities for enhancing the character of the corridor by installing unified streetscape features, additional bicycle and pedestrian connections, and traffic and pedestrian management features to interconnect this corridor with adjacent neighborhoods .... The plan should also preserve existing mature trees along the corridor.”
“The goal of both projects will be to increase pedestrian safety, improve area aesthetics, reduce the negative impact of vehicles and create a safer and efficient traffic pattern,” Selle said.
According to the city engineer, the two sidewalk and infrastructure improvement projects have been part of the city’s comprehensive plan for several years.
The cost for planning the Janesville Avenue project is expected to be $40,000, with the state and federal governments potentially paying 80%, while the city pays the remaining 20%. The planning cost for the Main Street project is expected to total $35,000, with the federal government, again, paying 80% and the city 20%.
“We are trying to create a more appealing streetscape and aesthetic, with better pedestrian navigation. The old buildings look great, but the sidewalk and infrastructure do not,” Selle said.
According to Selle, there is pressure on the city to move forward quickly on securing grant funding for the projects, because the contract for the study on work needed has to be signed with any successful contractor by the end of September to meet fiscal-year deadlines of the federal government.
Responding to a question from Alderwoman Megan Hartwick Tuesday, Selle stressed that the $75,000 total cost being considered by the city for both project studies covers just the studies. Construction work, itself, will be considerably more. The construction costs for both projects are not yet known.
According to Selle, a request for proposal will be sent out as soon as possible, with one planning consultant likely to be hired to conduct both city street project studies.
The projects, construction included, are expected to be completed within the next four years.
Selle expressed confidence that the city can obtain substantial grant money to help cover the costs of the work. He said there is “quite a bit of money” available from the federal and state governments for projects such as the ones the city is considering and Fort Atkinson has been successfully applying for similar grants. Selle said the city has done well in the recent past in what he called a, “competitive state grant environment.”
“We’re always trying to get as much money coming in to the city as we can for various infrastructure needs,” he said.
RFPs for consultants will be sent out in the next few weeks, Selle said, and proposals received will go before the council for approval.
