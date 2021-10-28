Known as Fort Atkinson's “poet of place,” Lorine Niedecker was born May 12, 1903, to Henry and Theresa “Daisy” Kunz Neidecker. (The poet adopted a different spelling for the family name as an adult).
Her home on Blackhawk Island and the shifting, seasonal nature of her riverside surroundings played a central role in her life and the type of poetry she would write.
Niedecker wrote frequently about her father, a carp fisherman and tavern keeper, and mother, an obsessive homemaker whose deafness caused her to turn inward. Niedecker's father then sought solace with a neighbor — who reportedly “comforted him” until his money ran out.
Niedecker graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1922 and attended Beloit College the following year. She began to publish her poetry in the mid-1930s, but she remained grounded in everyday life in Fort Atkinson.
She served for two years as a library assistant at the Dwight Foster Public Library while also working as a scriptwriter at WHA radio in Madison.
For six years, she served as a proofreader for Hoard’s Dairyman magazine, from 1944 to 1950, and from 1957 to 1963 scrubbed floors at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital to “make a little money for the really important things.”
She lived alone in the cabin she inherited from her father until her marriage in 1928 to farmer Frank Hartwig. They couple separated two years later, but didn’t divorce until 1942.
In 1962, Niedecker married Albert Millen, an outdoorsman-turned-building painter. She met the one-handed Milwaukee resident when he bought a weekend cottage from her on Blackhawk Island, near Fort Atkinson.
The couple lived in Milwaukee until Millen retired to Lake Koshkonong four years later. At that point, Niedecker quit her hospital job and became a housewife. She learned to sew and Millen taught her how to cook.
They traveled frequently — she with a notepad on her lap for her constant “scribbling” — visiting his children and enjoying the wilds of Lake Superior, Door County and the western United States.
During her marriage to Millen, Niedecker doubled her lifetime output of poetry. She stated that she felt some of her later works were among her best.
She worked closely with her early mentor, Louis Zukofsky, founder of the Objectivist Movement. Her work had two overarching themes: portraying the simple rhythms of American speech while simultaneously capturing the complexity implicit in life’s simplicity.
While she remained very centered in the local area of Blackhawk Island and Fort Atkinson, Niedecker's influence reached far and wide.
On top of publishing poetry that attained a national audience, she engaged in regular correspondence with literary greats such as Cid Corman and Jonathan Williams.
She began writing not only about nature and home, but also of people she admired from history, and about scientific discoveries and the mysteries of the universe.
On Dec. 1, 1970, Niedecker suffered a stroke. She died on Dec. 31. Her husband passed away in 1981 and is buried alongside her in Union Cemetery, his gravestone reading “Al Millen: Husband of Lorine Niedecker.”
At the time of her death, Niedecker had published five volumes of poetry. Her work continued to gain in stature in the decades that followed, eventually bringing the modest Fort Atkinson woman international acclaim.
The Wisconsin State Historical Society has placed a historical plaque at the site of her Blackhawk Island home, and the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson has a permanent collection of her works in its Friends of Lorine Niedecker Room.
The Wisconsin Poetry Festival has been named in her honor, and its annual events have helped to make Fort Atkinson, Blackhawk Island and the Rock River a mecca for poetry enthusiasts and people hoping to retrace her steps to gain insight into the local “poet of place.”
