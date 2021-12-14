Each year, in honor of Manufacturing Month, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates local manufacturers, highlighting the diverse products created in the region and the impact of manufacturing on the local economy.
To increase awareness of these products and the modern technology needed to produce them, the chamber also hosts the “Coolest Thing Made in Fort Atkinson” competition. Residents and businesses are invited to vote for their favorite product.
This year, the voting included two categories: small manufacturers with fewer than 50 employees and large manufacturers with more than 50 employees.
The 2021 entries for small manufacturers included Hippychick Penny's Soaps & Body Care skin care line, The Complete Edition by Nicholson's Peerless Transparent Watercolors, screen-printed sprits bottles by ink360, and Fort Atkinson T-shirts by Brindle Ink.
Hippychick Penny’s soaps and skin care tickles the senses and makes skin happy with ingredients sourced from small businesses in the Midwest. Nicholson's Peerless Transparent Watercolors’ Complete Edition booklet has been adopted by watercolor artists all around the world as their go to watercolor palette.
ink360 specializes in wrap-around, direct-to-bottle printing for companies in the short run, small-batch niche. Brindle Ink T-shirt designs are "burned" onto an emulsion-coated screen, registered on press, then printed by hand with special inks, and cured.
As for the large manufacturers, Integrated Process Engineers & Constructors, Inc.’s (IPEC) super skids and Jones Dairy Farm’s breakfast meats were submitted for the “Coolest Thing Made in Fort.” IPEC’s super skids include large-scale equipment, instrumentation, and controls for advanced processing in the pharmaceutical, biotech and other industries.
Jones Dairy Farm ships their breakfast meats manufactured in Fort Atkinson to 21 countries around the world.
The top vote-getter for 2021’s small manufacturer category was Hippychick Penny’s Soaps & Body Care. Hippychick Penny creates soaps and skin care to tickle your senses and make your skin happy. All products are formulated, manufactured, and packaged in Fort Atkinson using ingredients and packaging sourced from small businesses in the Midwest.
These products make up a quality skin care line that makes people smile at a reasonable price. Hippychick Penny’s soaps also were nominated as a product in this year’s statewide competition, “The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”
Hippychick Penny’s Soaps & Body Care products are available at Tuttle’s Hallmark Shop and online at hippychickpennysoaps.com.
The top vote-getter for 2021’s large manufacturer category was Jones Dairy Farm. Jones Dairy Farm ships products manufactured in Fort Atkinson to 21 countries around the world. Dry-aged bacon, all-natural sausage and naturally smoked ham are sold in all 29 Costcos in Japan.
Jones Dairy Farm even has a website in Japanese for consumers. Jones Dairy Farm is celebrating its 132nd year of being family owned and operated this year, and despite sticking true to time-honored traditions and recipes, Jones Dairy Farm continues to innovate and grow on an international level.
Jones Dairy Farm breakfast meats can be purchased at Jones Market, various grocery stores and online at jonesdairyfarm.com.
As part of its workforce development initiatives, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce also organized tours of Fort Atkinson’s largest employers for more than 50 high school and college students in October. The purpose of the tours was to inform students of the career opportunities at companies in Fort Atkinson and encourage them to apply for available internships and job opportunities.
Local manufacturers who hosted tours were HOPPE North America, IPEC, Electronic Technologies International (ETI), OSI, ink360 and Madison College.
