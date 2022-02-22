This past weekend, the Wisconsin Holstein Association had its Annual Adult Convention at the Country Inn and Suites in Fort Atkinson, hosted by the Jefferson County Holstein Breeders.
Members arrived Friday, Feb. 18 in the afternoon and departed on Sunday morning. Approximately 75 people associated with the dairy industry were in attendance.
Over the weekend, participants were able to have committee and event planning meetings, hand out top performing cow awards, recognize breeders across the state, elected new board members and inducted a new member into the Hall of Fame.
This also was a time to reflect on the rich agricultural history in Jefferson County, and its legacy. Dairy farms, past and present, from across the county had displays at the convention to show off individual highlights that they have had over the years.
Additionally, the attendees had the option of going on three different tours in Fort Atkinson Saturday afternoon. Their first stop was at Hoard’s Dairyman Farm, where they were able to see robotic milkers in action and how their dairy operates day to day. Hoard’s also produces their own cheese from the milk produced on their farm, so the attendees were able to make that connection.
The second stop on the tour was Jones Dairy Farm and the Jones Market. The convention participants received a bus tour of the Jones property and heard firsthand from CEO and sixth generation family owner Philip Jones.
Jones Dairy Farm has a longstanding history in Fort Atkinson, and started as a functioning dairy farm in the early 1830s, but now focuses on the production of sausage, bacon and other pork products. While in the company store and while viewing artifacts, they heard more about their family business history.
Lastly, they stopped at the National Dairy Shrine to appreciate the history of Wisconsin dairies from across the state, look for familiar faces and understand how today’s dairy industry came about.
To learn more about the Wisconsin Holstein Association, visit wisholsteins.com — Contributed.
