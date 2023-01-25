The Wisconsin Lions Camp is accepting applications, starting Jan. 30, for its 67th year of camping for youth and adults with disabilities.
One week of camping is provided free of charge to accepted applicants. The camp, owned and operated by the Wisconsin Lions Foundation Inc., in Rosholt, Wisconsin, receives financial support from the Lions Clubs of Wisconsin.
Lions Summer Camp Programs are provided to participants free-of-charge thanks to the generosity of Lions Clubs and other donors from Wisconsin. The Fort Atkinson Lions Club contributes to Lions Camp each year. While the names of the individual campers are not shared, the Club was notified that deaf and hard of hearing individuals in Fort Atkinson attended the camp last year.
Specialized camping sessions are scheduled for youth and adults who are blind, visually impaired, or deaf or hard of hearing. Camping sessions are also scheduled for youth who have diabetes, intellectual disabilities, or educational autism.
The various programs have different application deadlines. A full listing of programs and application deadlines for campers can be found at www.wisconsinlionscamp.com/summer-camp or by calling 715-677-4969.
2023 Camp programs
Blind or Visually Impaired — Adults (June 4-9): This program is open to blind or visually impaired adults (totally blind; legally blind (20/200) or side vision of not more than 20° with correction; low vision — vision of 20/40 Snellen or less with correction; vision in one eye only). This program is restricted to 125 attendees per week.
Blind or Visually Impaired — Youth (June 11-16): This program is open to youth ages 10-17 at camp time who are blind or visually impaired (totally blind; legally blind (20/200) or side vision of not more than 20° with correction; low vision — vision of 20/40 Snellen or less with correction; vision in one eye only). This program is restricted to 125 attendees per week.
Intellectual Disabilities or Autism — Youth (June 25-30 & July 2-7): This program is open to youth with intellectual disabilities or autism. This program is restricted to 125 youth ages 12 to 17 (at camp time) per week.
Intellectual Disabilities or Autism — Young Adults (June 18-23): This program is open to young adults (Age 18 to 25 at camp time) with intellectual disabilities or autism. This program is by invitation only with a lottery system used to select campers. This program is restricted to 125 attendees per week.
Diabetes — Youth (July 9-14 & July 16-21): This program is open to youth (age 12-16 at camp time) with diabetes. This program uses a lottery system to select campers for each session. Campers must notify us which session’s lottery they would like to be in by February 1. This program is restricted to 125 attendees per week, but this number may be lowered or raised.
Epilepsy — Youth (June 11-16): This program is open to youth with epilepsy and runs concurrently with the blind or visually impaired youth program. Due to current coronavirus concerns, this program is restricted to 125 attendees per week and to campers who will be ages 10 to 17 at camp time.
Deaf or Hard of Hearing — Youth (July 23-28 & July 30 — Aug. 4): This program is open to deaf or hard of hearing youth. Due to current coronavirus concerns, this program is restricted to 125 attendees per week and to campers who will be ages 10 to 17 at camp time.
Deaf or Hard of Hearing — Adults (August 14-18): This program is open to deaf or hard of hearing adults. Due to current coronavirus concerns, this program is restricted to 125 attendees per week.
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club was recognized for its continual support of the Wisconsin Lions Camp at the recent 27-A1 District Convention. To raise funds, the club is currently selling March Madness raffle tickets. Multiple winners are drawn each week and tickets are $20. Contact a Fort Atkinson Lion or email mchllann@yahoo.com for any questions.
