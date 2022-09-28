FORT ATKINSON — No firefighters were injured, but an elderly female resident suffered smoke inhalation in a fire that occurred Wednesday at a home at 429 Edward St. in a residential neighborhood just north of downtown Fort Atkinson.

The home is likely a total loss, according to Fort Atkinson Fire Department officials, who added that the woman was treated and transported by Whitewater EMS to Fort Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not available.

Load comments