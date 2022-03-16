High school Youth Apprenticeship programs, which went way down during the pandemic pause and virtual schooling of 2020, are on their way back up to full strength, with a concerted drive underway to recruit new students for this program throughout the local area.
“Although the pandemic has impacted the program, we are actively looking to involve more students,” said Angela Salamone, Youth Apprenticeship coordinator for the School District of Fort Atkinson.
She noted that particularly with the current worker shortage, area employers are as eager as they ever have been to involve young people in their companies, with an eye to retaining quality workers for the future.
The State of Wisconsin and the Department of Workforce Development offer juniors and seniors in high school the opportunity to take part in a Youth Apprenticeship experience, gaining hands-on work experience while developing core competencies that closely correlate with what the industry they are interested in most needs in its employees.
In Jefferson County, a consortium of high schools work in concert with area employers to provide valuable work-based learning opportunities under the Youth Apprenticeship umbrella.
Under this program, the state sets a standard number of 480 hours per year that students must log, as well as setting the standards and competencies in which a student must be trained and demonstrate proficiency in order to earn a YA certification through the state Department of Workforce Development.
“I feel that work-based learning is an incredible educational program to provide students with a valuable life-lesson in developing employ-ability skills and real world training experiences,” said Richard Lehman, associate principal at Jefferson High School and director of that school’s work-based learning programs, including Youth Apprenticeships.
“Students have been reflecting on what they want to do in the future and a work-based learning program can provide an exploratory experience to determine if the career pathway is the ‘right fit,’” he added. “This not only helps the students explore careers, but it also helps community businesses and organizations find future employees to benefit their companies.”
Jefferson
Jefferson’s work-based learning program traditionally has been very strong, but as with programs all over that brought students into the community, the program took a big hit at the start of the pandemic.
For comparison, the Jefferson school had 27 students in the Youth Apprenticeship program and 58 in work-based learning programs overall in 2017-18. In 2018-19, the YA program saw 22 participants and overall work-based learning participants jumped to 85.
By 2019-20, the first year affected by the pandemic, Youth Apprenticeships in the Jefferson district had dropped to 8, and overall work-based learning participants to 23.
The next year, similarly affected by pandemic precautions, saw 13 Youth Apprentices and 23 students in work-based learning overall.
This spring, planners are looking forward to boosting these numbers.
There are 12 continuing Youth Apprentices as of this point. Additional Youth Apprentices can join the program through the end of the school year, and overall work-based learning numbers will not be calculated until May.
Jefferson High School has established relationships with Youth Apprenticeship community partners in a number of different employment areas.
There are existing programs in the area of agriculture, automotive science, bio-technology, business (accounting, banking, finance, marketing, sales and retail) construction (carpentry, general construction, and heating/ventilation/air conditioning), engineering, foods, health care, hospitality and welding/metals manufacturing.
However, the district always is willing to work with students who wish to develop a Youth Apprenticeship relationship in an industry not yet represented.
In a different but related program, Jefferson High School also offers students the opportunity to take part in a co-op learning program.
In a co-op program, as with a Youth Apprenticeship, the state sets standards and competencies that a student must be trained in and demonstrate proficiency in to gain this certification.
A third work-based learning program open to area high-schoolers is “Options Work.” Also open to junior and senior students, this provides another avenue for students to earn work-based credits.
This is particularly geared toward students with special needs or other barriers to employment.
“We partner with the state Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and Project Search to provide students with Individualized Education Plans work-based learning opportunities that include job coaching, job shadows, and Temporary Work Experiences, with a goal of competitive employment,” Lehman said.
In addition, many of the students in the school’s Eagle Pathways transitional program or 18-through 21-year-old students with special needs participate in volunteer “work” opportunities designed to help them develop job skills that will translate to eventual competitive employment.
Through this program, transitional students volunteer at the Jefferson Public Library, Jefferson’s Best Western Plus, and in various locations through the School District of Jefferson.
Fort Atkinson
Salamone said the School District of Fort Atkinson currently has 28 juniors and seniors involved in the Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship program.
“In the 2019-20 school year we had 54 students complete Youth Apprenticeships throughout the Fort Atkinson area,” she said.
“Our employers in the Fort Atkinson area are willing to hire and mentor students,” Salamone added. “We allow flexibility in student schedules so students can start the program in June after their sophomore school year.”
As well as Youth Apprenticeships, the Fort Atkinson schools offer many other work-based learning opportunities including dual credit courses, industry certifications and other hands-on learning options.
In the last three years Fort Atkinson High School has had students involved in the following occupational pathways: Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; Architecture and Construction; Finance; Health Sciences; Hospitality and Tourism; Information Technology; Manufacturing; Marketing; STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics); and Transportation Distribution and Logistics.
Active partnering agencies currently working with Youth Apprenticeship students include Besch Farms; Warm Belly Farms; Rusch Dairy Farm; Katzman Farms Inc.; Harold’s Muffler & Auto Care; Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; Powers Tire & Auto Service; Halverson Flooring Center, Ltd.; CC&E Building and Remodeling, LLC; Lake Country Heating and Cooling Inc.; Renz Electric LLC; North Shore Chophouse; Papa Murphy’s, Fort Atkinson; Taco Bell, Fort Atkinson; Riverstone Event Center; Wedl’s in Jefferson; Crocs; Spacesaver Corp.; H&M Custom Ag. Services; Redenius Farm; K&F Auto Sales and Service; Riedl & Son LLC; Alden Estates in Jefferson; Fort HealthCare Nutrition Services; Fort 88 Smokehouse; and Jimmy John’s of Fort Atkinson.
Whitewater
The Whitewater Youth Apprenticeship program was not well known even before the pandemic, and participation definitely took a hit when COVID-19 sent schools virtual, and even when they reopened reduced community-based programs.
However, with the reopening of most school programs this year, coordinators made a concerted effort to turn that trend around.
Earlier in the school year, the Whitewater Unified School District hosted a career fair for students and their families, aimed at promoting youth apprenticeship opportunities and other community employment programs.
As of early February, Whitewater High School had about 10 students in its Youth Apprenticeship program, including continuing students in the process of getting enrolled, plus three who still were getting their paperwork together, said district representative Molly Fuller.
More career fairs and informational programs were slated for later in the spring, with the goal of building the program through the end of the school year and into the summer.
“It’s a win-win for the community, which really needs employees right now, and students, who have the opportunity to explore a field they’re interested in in a hands-on way,” Fuller said.
