Youth art show running at Hoard

Steve Sharp
steves@dailyunion.com
Mar 17, 2023

A showing of award-winning art from students in Kindergarten through eighth grade is taking place at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson.The art was produced by students from all eight public and private schools in the Fort Atkinson area, as well as those who are home schooled.The event runs through March 25 and can be seen during museum hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Admission to the exhibit is free.
