The Sharp sisters, seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, are well on their way to successful art careers, having earned national recognition for work done during their high school years.
Elee and Jessica Sharp will both travel to New York this summer to accept prestigious Scholastic Awards in different area of 3D art. Then it's on to college, where both sisters are interested in pursuing degrees in studio art.
This marks the second year that Jessie Sharp has earned the highest honor, a Gold Medal, in the National Scholastic Art Awards, while this is the first time Elee has been recognized at this national level, with a silver medal for an art portfolio.
Fort Atkinson art teacher Angie Szabo noted that few Wisconsin students qualify for this national honor, and for two honorees to come from the little rural community of Fort Atkinson is phenomenal.
"It's an amazing accomplishment for both Jessie and Elee," Szabo said.
The Scholastic Awards are one of the oldest national art contests in the nation, and are incredibly competitive, Szabo said.
"Most of the National Award winners come from larger metropolitan areas, and many come from arts high schools," she said.
"Only a handful of students from Wisconsin win a National Gold Award in a given year. To have one of our students win a National Gold two years in a row, and another win a Silver Medal for their portfolio is an incredible accomplishment," Szabo said.
Recommendations
When Elee first entered Intro to Art Metals as a freshman, Szabo said she had no idea what an impact this young student would have on her program through her dedication, talent and positive energy.
"Elee Sharp is built of magical material," Szabo said in her recommendation.
"In my 17 years of teaching I have not met anyone like her; her dedication to school, volunteerism, entrepreneurship, her own personal growth, and the people she cares about is without bounds. I
In the recommendation, Szabo commended Elee for her incredible work in numerous art classes, and also for her commitment to other areas of the school, with a schedule full of Advanced Placement and honors courses and a place in the school orchestra.
Additionally, Elee has taken on leadership roles in Fort Atkinson High School's National Art Honor Society a secretary her Junior year and treasurer her Senior year), the Tri-M music honor society, for which she serves as president; and he school's archery program.
Sharp has also been active for many years in Girl Scouts and 4-H.
"Elee is someone who doesn’t just show up for these things, she leads, she is dedicated, and she gets things done. When she joined our National Art Honor Society she transformed it into a vibrant, active, and growing community service organization. She has done the same for Tri-M, and in her Girl Scout troop.," Szabo said.
Both Elee and Jessie create artworks to sell at local farmers markets.
"Elee has great ideas, is willing to put the work into the planning and implementation of the idea, and is great at getting others involved in helping to achieve goals," Szabo said, noting that a number of her projects, as with her recent Girl Scout Gold Award project, center around community betterment, as in landscaping and public art.
In terms of her personal art, Elee consistently pushes herself to achieve at higher levels, dedicating as many hours to individual art projects as a typical student might spend on an entire semester's work.
Elee's excellence has not gone unnoticed, earning her countlesss local, regional, conference and state level art awards for her art.
But beyond that talent, Elee's character is what really stands out.
"She would bend over backwards to help you, and has done so for me untold times - mixing clay, moving bricks for an art patio, organizing hundreds of glazes, organizing storage, cleaning supplies, setting up art kits during quarantine, sewing group projects together, and a million other big and small things. Each of these things she has done with a smile on her face," the teacher said.
"She also consistently helps other students in class, shows them how to do something they missed or gives them possibilities that might help improve their work.
'"Elee has made my life better in so many ways these last four years. Her help and continued appreciation has given me the time and motivation to do what, during COVID, sometimes felt impossible," Szabo said.
"Better yet, she has the heart and vision to see that the best thing she can do with their time, talent and dedication is to help others and transform the world around her in ways that benefit all," the art teacher said.
Szabo had very similar things to say in her recommendation of Jessie Sharp, commending Jessie's academic excellence, volunteerism, community spirit, dedication, and incredible artistic acumen
"My favorite thing about Jessie is who she is as an individual and how she interacts in this world. She focuses on the needs of others, always helping her peers and folks in the community," Szabo said.
On a daily basis, Szabo said, Jessie also helps her classmates with things they are struggling with, and inspires them to elevate their own work as she does. Like Elee, Jessica has also been extremely active in the school Art Honor Society, 4-H and Girl Scouts, consistently stepping up to help others without any need for recognition.
Jessie's academic career has been equally demanding, showing an equal commitment to high level classes, multiple art classes and choir.
"I have loved seeing her cultivate her artistic abilities, techniques, and concepts these last four years," Szabo said. "Every single project she has done she has come at from unique perspectives, pushing the bounds of what her materials can do.
The art teacher said Jessie dedicates a tremendous amount of time to each of the works she takes on, always striving for originality and excellence.
In the school community and in Fort Atkinson at large, Jessie has sought to make a difference.
She has been an integral part of the school's National Art Honor Society since her sophomore year, serving as vice president for the past year and a half and helping to transform the organization during that time through countless impactful community service projects and by building enthusiasm in our members, Szabo said.
"We are now an active, vibrant chapter that helps students and children who love art, as well as beautifies our school and community. This would not have happened without Jessie’s leadership and commitment," Szabo said.
