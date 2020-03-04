Good Morning,
1: Madison Area Technical College's Fort Atkinson campus is losing its wind turbine.
The turbine, which was constructed in 2009, has stopped working and will cost too much to replace, officials said.
Instead, the school is planning on installing solar panels.
2: The Jefferson County foster care system saw an increased number of children in 2019, data shows.
Officials said this is partly because they are seeing more cases involving drugs and mental health issues.
“This year, I really hope it was an anomaly,” Brent Ruehlow, Human Services deputy director, said. “Every month was a record-setting month for us, unfortunately.”
But even as some numbers went up last year, the department data shows it was able to improve in areas such as the number of children re-entering the system after they had been discharged.
“Caseloads have doubled in our ongoing unit,” Ruehlow said. “We’re getting more cases than we can close. We’re seeing so many cases with mostly drugs and mental health. Those are two of the hardest to reunify safely.”
3: To pay for its fire department and EMS services, the Village of Cambridge is cutting its 2020 streets budget.
The Village Board of Trustees has voted 4-1 to fully the $169,893 requested from the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission, for fire and EMS service in 2020. Kris Breunig dissented and Paula Hollenbeck and Kathy Cunningham were absent
To fully fund its portion of the fire and EMS budget, the board on Feb. 25 voted to eliminate its 2020 streets budget. The board previously hadapproved $169,893 for streets this year.
“So, if we are going to do any street repair this year, we are going to have to borrow for it?” board member Ted Kumbier asked.
In Sports,
Lake Mills head football coach Dan Ferkovich confirmed that he is stepping down from the position on Monday to become the new coach at West Bend West in the fall.
Ferkovich, who was at the helm for seven seasons and compiled a record of 45-29, will continue overseeing the program until a new hire is made.
The primary reason for the move is that his new job will be three minutes from home.
