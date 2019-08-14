WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Unified School District School Board on Monday approved the appointment of Chris Fountain to serve as the principal of Whitewater Middle School, effective Aug. 13.
Fountain’s career in education began at the Norris School District providing education to at-risk middle school and high school boys. He taught science for 21 years before becoming the principal and director of instruction and curriculum for six years.
“It was there that I developed a real understanding and appreciation of how important relationship building and teamwork is,” he said.
At Norris, Fountain also coached athletics for 27 years and served as the athletic director for 22 years.
Following his tenure at Norris, Fountain was hired as the associate principal at Phoenix Middle School in the Delavan-Darien School District.
After one year at Phoenix Middle School, Fountain was asked to become principal at Turtle Creek Elementary School, where he served for two years, “as there was work that needed to be done there that my skill set aligned with very well.”
Fountain added, “I really enjoyed and will cherish my time at this (elementary school) level but realized my passion lies serving at the middle school level which brings me to now. I am very excited to be at Whitewater Middle School and am hopeful that this is where I finish my career.”
Looking forward to taking the helm at Whitewater Middle School, Fountain added, “One of my first charges will be to build strong relationships with students, staff, parents, and the community at large. You will find me in the hallways, classrooms, and at special school/community events. I am a Warhawk alumnus, so you may see me at some of those (UW-Whitewater) events.”
