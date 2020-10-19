JEFFERSON — Four Jefferson County residents have been charged in the September assault on two Fort Atkinson police officers and K-9 Bolt.
Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall has filed a total 22 charges against three Fort Atkinson men and a Johnson Creek woman in an incident that took place following a traffic stop in the area of West Rockwell Avenue near South Main Street about 4:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
All are scheduled for an initial appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court via Zoom at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
The 15-page criminal complaint states that Officer Ben Lindsey responded to a suspicious drug complaint at a West Rockwell Avenue apartment on Fort Atkinson’s south side. A black Chevrolet Avalanche had arrived at the address and two men reportedly were trying to get in the apartment.
Officer Lindsey recalled that a Jefferson County Drug Task Force detective had been conducting surveillance on a black Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Tyler J. Wolff, 21, of Fort Atkinson, who was suspected of dealing drugs.
Lindsey called and described the men to the detective, who said he believed they were Wolff and Christopher J. Goyer, 30, of Fort Atkinson. He said Wolff, described as being 6-foot-five and weighing 380 pounds, had a suspended driver’s license and was on probation for possession with intent to deliver amphetamines.
The complaint states that Lindsey noted that the truck appeared to have an illegal tint on the rear window and when Wolff started to drive down Rockwell Avenue, he followed the truck into the parking lot of a nearby laundromat, turning on his emergency lights.
Three people started to get out of the truck, according to the complaint: Wolff; Goyer; and Marcus Williams, 30, of Fort Atkinson. Officer Lindsey got out of his squad car, said he was initiating a traffic stop and asked everyone to get back inside the vehicle.
“Defendant Goyer was ignoring Officer Lindsey, who told him to lean against the rear fender of the truck,” the complaint reads. “Defendant Wolff wanted know why they were being stopped. Officer Lindsey told him he believed the window tint on the rear window was too dark. Officer Lindsey asked what his name was, and asked if he went by the name ‘T.J.’”
The complaint states that Wollf responded no and got back into the vehicle, appearing as though he was looking for something, and then closing the door. Lindsey opened the door and told Wolff he was not free to go, to which Wolff asked the officer what his problem was and slammed the door.
Officer Lindsey reportedly again opened the door and asked Wolff to step back out of the truck, and then told him to put his hands behind his back.
Wolff said no and pushed Officer Lindsey away with his left forearm and started to run toward the laundromat, according to the complaint. Despite being told to put his hands behind his back, Wolff kept walking away.
“Officer Lindsey removed his Taser from its holster, pointed it at Defendant Wolff and told him to stop or he would be tased,” the complaint states. “Defendant Wolff turned toward Officer Lindsey with his fists clenched, slipped out of his shoes and started to run. Officer Lindsey deployed his taser. Defendant Wolff fell to the ground.
“Officer Lindsey announced in his radio, “Taser, Taser, Taser,” the complaint continues. “He then told Defendant Wolff to roll over. As the Taser stopped, Defendant Wolff said, ‘No, I don’t give a (profanity).’ Defendant Wolff then stood up and tried to run. Officer Lindsey deployed another round from the Taser and Defendant Wolf again fell to the ground.”
At this point, Fort Atkinson Police Officer Ben Boeve and his K-9 partner, Bolt, arrived on the scene. Boeve reportedly told Wolff to stop or he would release his K-9 partner to bite him.
“As Officer Boeve was going to assist, he saw Defendant Williams go to the truck and grab a large Pitbull/American Bulldog out of the truck and send it at Officer Boeve and his K-9,” the complaint states. “Officer Boeve yelled he would shoot the dog. The dog began to jump and bite at Officer Boeve and his K-9 partner while growling aggressively. Officer Boeve shot the dog.”
Wolff reportedly saw Boeve shoot the dog and started to scream about it. He grabbed the Taser wires and ripped them away from him. He then stood up and started to run away from Officer Lindsey, the complaint states.
Lindsey reportedly grabbed Wolff’s T-shirt and used the Taser to drive-stun Wolff in his upper shoulder and lower neck, but it was ineffective, and Wolff continued to run. Officer Kevin Miller also attempted another drive-stun with the Taser, but was unsuccessful.
The complaint states that Wolff then turned toward Lindsey and pulled the officer’s jacket over his head, causing him to bend at the waist.
“While Officer Lindsey was bent over, Defendant Wolff struck Officer Lindsey multiple times in the back of the head with his fist. Officer Lindsey was able to call for assistance over his radio. Defendant Wolff disengaged and started to walk away,” according to the complaint.
It continues: “Officer Lindsey followed Defendant Wolff and continued to order him to the ground. Defendant Wolff began to yell his dog had been shot and turned and approached Officer Lindsey with his hands clenched into a fist. Officer Lindsey told the defendant, ‘You are going to get shot.’ Defendant Wolff responded, ‘I don’t give (profanity).’ Officer Lindsey continued to order the defendant to stop. He did not stop.”
Wolff reportedly turned toward Lindsey with his fists clenched. The officer unholstered his firearm as Wolff again pulled Lindsey’s jacket over his head and started to strike him in the back of the head.
“Defendant Wolff yelled at Officer Lindsey to put his gun away. Officer Lindsey could feel Defendant Wolff reaching one of his arms toward his gun. Officer Lindsey was able to push Defendant Wolff back with his other hand, and remove the coat from over his head,” according to the complaint.
It states that Lindsey continued to order Wolff to the ground, while pointing his gun at Wolff’s central nervous system. Wolff did sit down on the grass, but he did not lie down on his stomach. He yelled, “Don’t shoot.”
Several moments later, Officer Boeve ran up, sprayed Wolff with pepper spray, and the two officers handcuffed Wolff.
Lindsey reportedly searched Wolff’s pockets and found a plastic baggie with a large amount of white substance, which he believed to be a narcotic, along with a large amount of money and a digital scale.
Officer Lindsey was taken to the hospital.
“Each time he was hit, Officer Lindsey was in pain,” the complaint states. “Officer Lindsey had abrasions above his left eye and the bridge of his nose. He had a lump on the backside of his head, and sore ribs on his right side. He was not tested for a concussion, although he was showing signs of having one.”
Meanwhile, after shooting the dog and before assisting Officer Lindsey, Officer Boeve told Williams and Goyer to get on the ground.
“Defendant Williams started to reach back into the vehicle. Officer Boeve yelled at him to get out of the car, while taking a position of cover,” according to the complaint. “Defendant Williams refused to listen. Defendant Williams walked away from the vehicle, but did not get down.”
Goyer and a female later identified as Aubrey A. Mueller, 19, of Johnson Creek, reportedly also got out of the truck, but did not get on the ground. Boeve handcuffed Mueller, who said she did not know what was going on. Officer Boeve told her to sit down, and she did.
The complaint states that Fort Atkinson police Capt. Chad Lange and Detective Lisa Hefty also arrived on scene and assisted getting Goyer and Williams into custody.
That is when Officer Boeve put Bolt back in his squad car and then ran to assist Officer Lindsey, pepper-spraying and helping handcuff Wolff.
According to reports written by Capt. Lange, when he arrived on scene, Officer Boeve yelled to have him take the other three people into custody. Lange reportedly approached Williams, told him he was being detained, and asked him to put his hands behind his back. Williams started to pull away, but Lange got the handcuff on his left wrist. Williams tensed up, started to pull away and said he was not going to be handcuffed.
Detective Hefty and Lange got Williams into handcuffs. Lange reportedly searched Williams’ pockets and found a cylindrical one-hitter pipe believed to be used to smoke marijuana.
He told Williams he now was under arrest for drug paraphernalia, but Williams refused to get in the back of Lange’s squad car, the complaint states. Williams reportedly became verbally abusive and Lange placed his Taser on Williams’ left thigh and told him if he didn’t get in, he would be tased. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at that point and took over.
Lange then approached Goyer, who had been handcuffed by Hefty. He reportedly searched Goyer and found a small black digital scale in his front pants pocket.
At 4:55 p.m. the Jefferson County Drug Task Force detective arrived at the laundromat and took possession of a white sandwich baggie containing a crystal-like substance suspected of being methamphetamine, a digital scale and $573 recovered from Wolff during the traffic stop. He also talked to two witnesses who were in the laundromat.
According to the complaint, Lange talked with Mueller, who said she had been dating Wolff for about a month, and they were there because they stopped at a friend of Goyer’s so he could pick up some clothes. When they left, Wolff pulled into the laundromat and said, “Time to do some laundry.”
She said the three men got out of the vehicle. Wolff ran and Goyer and Williams stayed. According to the complaint, Mueller said she was trying to restrain the dog, but the door was open and it got out. She said the dog then was shot.
Detective Hefty reportedly asked Mueller if she wanted to talk. They went to the police station, where Muller’s handcuffs were removed and she was told she was not in custody.
Hefty reportedly found two cell phones, a bottle of THC syrup, two small rocks that contained an unknown substance and other items in Mueller’s purse. The complaint states that Mueller said one phone was hers and the other was Wolff’s.
Mueller said she she stayed with Wolff in a campground outside of Fort Atkinson, according to the complaint. She then was transported to the trailer in the campground so she could care for her cat.
The complaint states that at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, authorities searched the camper and found a box of 12-gauge slugs, a black safe and a glass smoking device with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. Also recovered were a traffic citation for Wolff from a traffic stop on Jan. 14, 2020, and a receipt for items purchased by Wolff at the Jefferson County Jail.
At 11 p.m. that night, a search of Wolff’s truck found two backpacks, one of which contained what was believed to be psilocybin mushrooms and a digital scale. In the other were several empty sandwich baggies and several containers of cannabis-infused gummies. There also was a pill bottle without a name on it with 20 pills inside of the center console.
The complaint states that Fort Atkinson Police Department Lt. Brandon Sachse field-tested the white/clear rock-like substance found in the plastic bag in Wolff’s pocket and identified it as methamphetamine. It weighed 20.520 grams.
“Complainant knows that based on weight alone, the methamphetamine was intended for resale and not solely personal use,” the complaint states. “The green plant material found in the pipe found near the safe in Defendant Wolff’s trailer tested positive for THC.”
A sample of each kind of the gummies recovered from the backpack field-tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinols (THC). Half of a gummy reportedly is enough to have most people feel effects of the THC.
The suspected mushrooms in the backpack recovered from the truck field-tested positive for psilocybin and weighed 52.336 grams.
The 20 pills inside the unlabeled pill container found inside the center console of the truck were as morphine sulfate, a narcotic available only by prescription.
The defendants all have prior criminal records.
Wolff was convicted of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine on April 5, 2019, in Jefferson County.
Goyer has two open cases with Jefferson County: for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and resisting/obstructing an officer, for which he signed a $500 signature bond on June 22, 2020, and for resisting or obstructing an officer, for which he signed a signature bond March 19, 2020. Goyer was convicted of the manufacture/delivery of schedule I or II narcotics on June 3, 2016.
Williams was convicted in Jefferson County of felony strangulation/suffocation on May 18, 2017, and of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in Walworth County on Oct. 23, 2018.
Mueller is charged in Rock County with the felony offenses of armed robbery, as a party to the crime, and taking a vehicle without consent with use of force, as a party to the crime. She signed a signature bond in that case on Aug. 31, 2020.
She also is out on bond in Dane County on charges of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse. She was released on a signature bond on July 18, 2019.
Because of the prior offenses, several of the charges in the Sept. 29 Fort Atkinson case have heightened penalties for repeaters.
The charges for Wolff, with the maximum penalty, if convicted, noted, are:
• Battery to a law enforcement officer, repeater, $10,000 and six years in prison. Due to being a repeater, the prison term may be increased by not more than two years if the prior convictions were for misdemeanors and by not more than four years if the prior conviction was for a felony.
• Battery to a law enforcement officer, repeater, $10,000 and six years in prison. Due to being a repeater, the prison term may be increased by not more than two years if the prior convictions were for misdemeanors and by not more than four years if the prior conviction was for a felony.
• Attempt to disarm a peace officer, repeater, $10,000 and six years in prison. Due to being a repeater, the prison term may be increased by not more than two years if the prior convictions were for misdemeanors and by not more than four years if the prior conviction was for a felony.
• Resisting an officer, repeater, $10,000 and nine months in prison. As a repeater, the term of imprisonment may be increased to no more than two years.
• Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, $100,000 and 25 years in prison. As a repeater, the maximum prison term may be increased by no more than six years.
The court also may suspend the defendant’s operating privileges for not less than six months nor more than five years. And upon conviction, the court shall order the defendant to forfeit the black Chevy Avalanche and $573 cash seized.
• Possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin in an amount of less than 100 grams as a part to a crime, second and subsequent offense, $25,000 and 10 years in prison. As an repeat offender having been convicted of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, the maximum term of imprisonment may be increased by no more than four years.
The court also may suspend driving privileges for six months to five years and the defendant would forfeit the black Chevy Avalanche and $573 cash.
• Possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) (2,500 to 10,000 grams) as a party to the crime, second and subsequent offense, $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison. As a repeater, the maximum term of imprisonment may be increased by no more than four years.
The court may suspend operating privileges for six months to five years, and Wolff would have to forfeit the Avalanche and $573.
• Possession with intent to deliver narcotics as a party to a crime, second and subsequent offense, $50,000 and 15 years in prison. As a repeater, the prison term may be increased by no more than four years.
The court may suspend his driver’s privileges six months to five years, and he would have to forfeit his truck and $573 in cash.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor, $500 and 30 days behind bars. The court may suspend driving privileges.
The charges for Williams and maximum penalties, if convicted, are:
• Attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon, $5,000 and three years in prison. As a repeater, the maximum term of imprisonment may be increased by not more than two years if the prior convictions were for misdemeanors and by not more than four years if the prior conviction was for a felony.
Furthermore, because the defendant reportedly committed this offense while using a dangerous weapon, the maximum term of imprisonment may be increased by not more than four years.
• Resisting an officer, repeater, misdemeanor, $10,000 and nine months in prison. As a repeater, the prison term may be increased up to two years.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime, repeater, $500 and 30 days in prison. As a repeater, the imprisonment may be increased up to two years. The court also may suspend driver’s privileges for six months to five years.
The charges for Goyer, with maximum penalties if convicted, are:
• Possession with intent to deliver THC (2,500 to 10,000 grams) as a party to a crime, second and subsequent offense, $25,000 and 12 years and six months in prison. As a repeater, the prison term may be increased up to four years. Also, driving privileges may be suspended for six months up five years.
• Possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (up to 100 grams) as a party to a crime, second and subsequent offense, $25,000 and 10 years in prison. As a repeater, the prison term may be increased up to four years. The court may suspend driving privileges by six months to five years.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime, repeater, $500 and 30 days in prison. As a repeater, the imprisonment may be increased by up to two years. Driving privileges also may be suspended six months to five years.
• Misdemeanor bailjumping, repeater, $10,000 and nine months in prison. As a repeater, the prison term may be increased up to two years.
• A second count of misdemeanor bailjumping, repeater, $10,000 and nine months in prison. As a repeater, the term may be increased to not more than two years.
Mueller is charged with the following, with maximum penalties if convicted, noted:
• Possession with intent to deliver THC (200 grams or less), as a party to the crime, $10,000 and three years and six months in prison. Driving privileges may be suspended for six months to five years.
• Possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (up to 100 grams), as a party to a crime, $25,000 and 10 years in prison. Driving privileges may be suspended six months to five years.
• Possession of THC, misdemeanor, $1,000 and six months in prison. The court also may suspend driving privileges six months to five years.
• Misdemeanor bailjumping, $10,000 and nine months in prison.
• Felony bailjumping, $10,000 and six years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.