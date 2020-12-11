Four finalists have been named as contenders for the position of Fort Atkinson city manager.
The finalists are Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper; Kronenwetter Village Administrator Richard Downey; Village of Darien Administrator, Clerk, Treasurer Rebecca Houseman Lemire, and Belleville Village Administrator Brian Wilson.
The names were released Friday.
Council selected the four finalists after a three-hour closed session meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Council President Mason Becker said.
During the meeting, councilmembers viewed submitted videos from each of seven semifinalists. Initially there were eight semifinalists, Becker said, but one dropped out after receiving an offer from a current place of employment.
In November, Becker said, Public Administration Association, LLC (PAA), which was hired by council in September to help with the search, provided council with 25 applicants from across the United States and two were international candidates.
Of the 25 applicants, PAA recommended 12 that they believed were particularly strong, Becker said. Semifinalists were selected about two weeks ago.
The four semifinalists chosen Tuesday stood out, Becker said, “because they all show strong executive skills and are currently serving in areas that have commonalities with Fort Atkinson.
“All four show strong backgrounds in managing municipal departments and employees, and all four have some experience with economic development,” Becker added.
Under normal circumstances, an opportunity would have been provided to the public to meet the finalists, but with COVID-19, Becker said, council chose against the option, citing health risks.
Next steps in the process will begin Friday Dec. 18, when the four candidates will tour the city and meet with council and city staff, Becker said. On Saturday, Dec. 19, council will conduct in-person interviews with the finalists and each will undergo a written exercise, answering questions about managerial approach and perceived roll as city manager.
Next, Becker said: “Council will decide if we go (down) to two, or pick one, but we hope there will be a meeting and an offer after Saturday.
“All of the finalists are currently employed and may have previous commitments, but the hope is to have someone in place in February.”
Bios for the finalists are as follows:
Clapper
Clapper has served as Whitewater city manager since 2012. The community has a population of 14,923. Prior to receiving that position, he served as interim city manager in Whitewater for four months. He served as an assistant city manager in Whitewater for two years between 2010 and 2012. Clapper has also served as an assistant to the village administrator in Waunakee between 2008 and 2010. The community has a population of 13,755. Clapper was the management analyst/deputy clerk in Waunakee between 2005 and 2008.
Clapper holds a masters of public administration degree from Brigham Young University, Provo, UT, earned in 2003. He served as a research assistant at the university between 2004 and 2005. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies, earned in 2003 at Brigham Young University.
Downey
Downey has served as village administrator in Kronenwetter, population 7,826, since 2012. Prior to that experience, he served as the city administrator in three different communities: Washington, Ill., population 16,516, for two months in 2011; Rock Falls, Ill., population 8,814, between 2003 and 2011, and Elkhart, Kan., population 1,900, between 2000 and 2003.
Downey holds a masters of public administration degree from Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, Mich., earned in 2000. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science earned in 1998 at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. Downey is a certified human resources professional and certified labor relations professional, according to information supplied by Public Administration Associates.
Houseman Lemire
Houseman Lemire has served as village administrator/clerk/treasurer in the village of Darien, population 1,580, since 2015. Prior to that experience, she served in the city of Beloit, population 36,757, as city clerk between 2010 and 2015. She also served as a community planner in Beloit between 2007 and 2010. Houseman Lemire was a management specialist/zoning analyst with International Codes Consultants/Inspections, Inc., in Rockford, Ill., between 2006 and 2007. She served as an intern in the Janesville city manager’s office between 2004 and 2006.
Houseman Lemire holds a masters of public administration-urban management degree earned in 2006 from Northern Illinois University in De Kalb. She holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from UW-Whitewater, earned in 2004.
Wilson
Wilson has served as the administrator in the village of Belleville, population 2,550, since 2016. He served as administrator in the town of Beloit, population 6,200, between 2012 and 2015, and city administrator in Milan, Mo., population 1,870, between 2008 and 2012. While in Missouri, Wilson served as a disaster recovery administrator in the city of Caruthersville, population 5,975, between 2006 and 2007. He was a neighborhood specialist with the Community Development Department in the city of St. Louis between 2000 and 2006, and served as a liquor control officer in the Excise Division in St. Louis between 1996 and 2000.
Wilson holds a master’s degree in administration earned at Southeast Missouri State University in 1999. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice earned at the same university in 1991. He has been a ICMA credentialed manager since 2015. The voluntary program “recognizes professional local government managers qualified by a combination of education and experience, adherence to high standards of integrity, and an assessed commitment to lifelong learning and professional development, according to the ICMA website.
Former city manager, Matt Trebatoski, left his position in November to take a similar one in Oconomowoc. Interim City Manager David Berner has been filling in while the search for a new city manager remains under way.
