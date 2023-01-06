Officials have free radon tests available at various locations locally, according to a Jefferson County Health Department press release.

Radon test kits can be obtained free of charge from the Jefferson County Health Department located at 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson, the Watertown Department of Public Health located at 515 S. First St. Watertown, and the Dodge County Health Department located at 199 County Road DF in Juneau.

