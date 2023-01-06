Officials have free radon tests available at various locations locally, according to a Jefferson County Health Department press release.
Radon test kits can be obtained free of charge from the Jefferson County Health Department located at 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson, the Watertown Department of Public Health located at 515 S. First St. Watertown, and the Dodge County Health Department located at 199 County Road DF in Juneau.
Test kits are only available while supplies last.
Radon, an odorless radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, can enter buildings through their foundations. One in 10 Wisconsin homes have elevated levels. Radon concentrations in the air can be measured with a test kit available from hardware stores and local public health agencies. Reducing radon exposure and radon-induced lung cancer in Wisconsin depends on encouraging and supporting all Wisconsinites in testing their home. About one-third of the state’s housing units are occupied by renters, and it is important for both property owners and tenants to be proactive about testing for radon.
Exposure to radon gas is one of the major contributors to lung cancer nationally. yet many people aren’t aware that an easy-to-use test kit can tell them if their home has high radon levels. Radon causes more lung cancer among non-smokers than second-hand tobacco smoke. An estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year among non-smokers are caused by radon, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Surgeon General, and approximately 962 of these deaths are in Wisconsin.
If elevated radon levels are found in a home, they can be corrected with a radon mitigation system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.