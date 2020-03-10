WHITEWATER — They say if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But what if it is?
Then, drop in at the Repair Café at Wisconsin Makers in Whitewater.
The regional makerspace is kicking off its monthly Repair Café Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteer makers will be on hand to fix or help attendees fix broken household items they bring with them.
“Everyone has some broken ‘treasures’ sitting around the house,” said maker Pete Spangler. “This is the perfect place for ‘do-it-yourself geeks’ to finally get them repaired.”
Wisconsin Makers has the hardware and other materials to make basic repairs, although there might be repair parts that will need to be ordered.
The workshop is free of charge, while donations to the nonprofit makerspace are accepted.
While not required, registration is appreciated. Attendees may share their name and what they have to repair on the Whitewater Makers’ Meetup.com website, or on Facebook at facebook.com/WisconsinMakers/Events tab. Persons also may call or text (262) 753-6243.
Located at 200 E. Clay St. in Whitewater, Wisconsin Makers is a community workshop that serves Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties and beyond.
The Repair Café was started in 2008 in Amsterdam, and since 2011, it has provided professional support to 1,588 groups worldwide, including 88 in the United States.
“Wisconsin Makers is not yet listed on the Repair Café world website; however, we are the first repair café in the State of Wisconsin,” Spangler said.
He noted that “volunteer fixers” have an average repairable rate of 70 percent when it comes to working on everything from lamps and vacuums to blenders and bicycles.
“Home repairs not only save money, but keep trash out of landfills,” Spangler pointed out. “And then there is the feeling of accomplishment when you repair something yourself.”
People who have nothing of their own to repair are encouraged to stop in to chat or even lend a hand on someone else’s repair job.
Spangler noted that coincidentally, this Saturday is “Pi Day,” the international celebration of mathematics and the Greek symbol representing a constant, making it a particularly good day to learn how to be a “DIY geek.”
“We encourage all interested people from throughout the area to stop in,” he said.
Future Repair Cafés are scheduled at Wisconsin Makers for two Saturdays, April 22 and May 5.
