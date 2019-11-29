191129-jcu-pics-mia2700
Good morning and we hope you had a happy Thanksgiving,

While you're digesting your turkey day meal or waiting in line for Black Friday deals, here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County

1. A litter of puppies was rescued from a hoarder's Jefferson County property a little more than one year ago. 

Today, the mother and her four puppies are in loving homes and got together for a family reunion Nov. 24. 

To see the pups and learn more about their story, read here: 

2. The School District of Fort Atkinson Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) met to continue its discussion on the best way to use and improve the district's space. 

The committee is asking a central question: What is today’s optimal learning environment?

“Optimal learning environments are based on the belief that every student can achieve high expectations,” Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Lisa Hollenberger said. “Instruction is strengths-based, culturally responsive and personalized to ensure students meet the demands of grade-level standards.”

For more on the committee's answer, read here: 

3. Esports are exploding and coming to school districts across Jefferson County. 

The Jefferson High School Super Smash Bros. team clinched the berth at the state tournament. 

For more on how the Jefferson team is powning nubes, read here: 

Photo of the Day: On a Roll

