1. Warriors and Wizards Fest organizer Scott W. Cramer pleaded no contest to one count of theft-false representation in Jefferson County Circuit Court Thursday.

Cramer, 59, issued more than $50,000 in bounced checks and declined credit card authorizations related to the 2018 festival. He was found guilty by Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Gruber.

Gruber sentenced Cramer with two years' imprisonment and three years on extended supervision. The judge then stayed this sentence and placed Cramer on probation for three years.

As a provision of his probation, Cramer will spend 30 days in Jefferson County Jail with Huber work-release privileges.

In court Thursday, Cramer's attorney Scott Wales said more than $73,000 had been paid back.

2. A Madison artist's new exhibit is paying homage to one of Wisconsin's most famous poets.

Diane Washa's exhibit at the Abel Contemporary Gallery in Stoughton takes on the work of the late Lorine Niedecker, a poet who lived in a remote cabin in Jefferson County.

Washa used excerpts from Niedecker's poetry in her paintings of Wisconsin landscapes.

“When I heard about her life in this little cabin, and being creative, I guess she is a role model, in an artist’s sense,” Washa said of Niedecker.

3. A hair stylist from Jefferson has been volunteering to cut hair at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg since 2012.

Beth Anderson, district manager of Cost Cutters in Madison, takes pride in bringing some normalcy to the patients' day.

“We can put a smile on their face,” Anderson said of the hospice patients. “I can make them feel better and their families feel better just by doing their hair. It’s a sense of normalcy.

In Sports, a season-long quarterback competition has allowed the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks to play at a consistently high level.

Max Meylor and Zach Oles have been in a competition since training camp, with no official starter ever named by head coach Kevin Bullis.

"For us, we're in a constant state of competition," Bullis said. "What it does is it heightens everybody's level of play. To me, the most beautiful part was to see Zach Oles coaching Max. It was beautiful."

Photo of the Day: Wheels on the Bus