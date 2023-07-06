It was no racket when the girls settled the city championship with their racquets. Shown above are Katherine Hammes, left, and Muriel Birtwhistle, doubles champions, and Doris Knoerr, singles champion. The latter and Barbara Hagemann were doubles runnersup, and gave the champions a hard battle for top honors.
The photos from this Daily Union archive are just a few from a collection titled, “Fort Atkinson’s Pictorial Review of 1936.” Bicycle photo: Arthur Buerger, 13, was the first boy in Fort Atkinson and probably the first in the United States to receive a bicycle registration card and tag. The picture shows him receiving his card from Chief of Police Harry Mueller. Arthur is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Buerger. The registration ordinance went into effect last January. Since the registration was adopted here many cities have written to ask for samples of the ordinance covering the subject and for information on how it was working. In the past few months many other cities have adopted such an ordinance. Milk bottle photo: Here is the 1936 champion milkmaid. She is Miss Lillian Kutz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ferdinand Kutz of Cold Spring and sister of Mrs. Margaret Draeger, 1935 champion. She was crowned queen at the county fair.
It was no racket when the girls settled the city championship with their racquets. Shown above are Katherine Hammes, left, and Muriel Birtwhistle, doubles champions, and Doris Knoerr, singles champion. The latter and Barbara Hagemann were doubles runnersup, and gave the champions a hard battle for top honors.
The photos from this Daily Union archive are just a few from a collection titled, “Fort Atkinson’s Pictorial Review of 1936.” Bicycle photo: Arthur Buerger, 13, was the first boy in Fort Atkinson and probably the first in the United States to receive a bicycle registration card and tag. The picture shows him receiving his card from Chief of Police Harry Mueller. Arthur is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Buerger. The registration ordinance went into effect last January. Since the registration was adopted here many cities have written to ask for samples of the ordinance covering the subject and for information on how it was working. In the past few months many other cities have adopted such an ordinance. Milk bottle photo: Here is the 1936 champion milkmaid. She is Miss Lillian Kutz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ferdinand Kutz of Cold Spring and sister of Mrs. Margaret Draeger, 1935 champion. She was crowned queen at the county fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.