Bark River Flooding
The Bark River at Hagedorn Road near the Town of Rome. 

 By Henry Redman hredman@dailyunion.com

It's Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 and here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County. 

1. Ex-Jefferson cop Daniel R. Johnson was granted a continuance just a week before his scheduled trial as he faces charges of misconduct in public office. 

Johnson, who worked for the city from 2003 to 2018, is accused of trading confidential police information for sexual favors. 

The case was delayed as both lawyers signal there may be a resolution to the case before a full jury trial is necessary. 

2. The U.S. census is just a few months away and community stakeholders in Fort Atkinson are gathering to encourage participation. 

3. The Bark River is reaching record levels due to an ice jam that has caused flooding. 

A flood warning is in effect for the area that is mostly wooded and agricultural land. 

In Sports, the UW-W women's basketball team just keeps on rolling. 

The Warhawks picked up their 13th straight win this weekend with a 72-56 victory over UW-Stout. 

Photo of the Day: Growing Shadows

Growing shadows
Pam Chickering Wilson

A line of trees along the drive to the Jefferson VFW Recreation Center building cast blue shadows in the snow on Sunday morning.

 By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com

