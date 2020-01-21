Good Morning,

It's Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 and here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. Ex-Jefferson cop Daniel R. Johnson was granted a continuance just a week before his scheduled trial as he faces charges of misconduct in public office.

Johnson, who worked for the city from 2003 to 2018, is accused of trading confidential police information for sexual favors.

The case was delayed as both lawyers signal there may be a resolution to the case before a full jury trial is necessary.

2. The U.S. census is just a few months away and community stakeholders in Fort Atkinson are gathering to encourage participation.

3. The Bark River is reaching record levels due to an ice jam that has caused flooding.

A flood warning is in effect for the area that is mostly wooded and agricultural land.

In Sports, the UW-W women's basketball team just keeps on rolling.

The Warhawks picked up their 13th straight win this weekend with a 72-56 victory over UW-Stout.

State, Nation & World

Gov. Evers calls for legislative action to curb youth vaping MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Sunday he wants state lawmakers to pass a package of bills aimed at curbing youth vap…

In Texas and other states, voters face a variety of barriers Democrats believe they have a shot at making gains this year in Republican-dominated Texas, including winning control of one house of the Legi…

Putin's, Xi's ruler-for-life moves pose challenges to West MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping have established themselves as the world’s most powerful authoritarian leaders in…

