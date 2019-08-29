The Fort Atkinson Beautification council is trying to raise around $3,000 to pay for a mural planned for the south side of the Water Department building.
The riverfront mural is expected to cost around $20,000, and the Beautification Council already has received $12,500 from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation and $2,000 each from W.D. Hoard & Sons Co. and Jones Dairy Farm, two of the area’s oldest businesses.
“We’re ready to kick off and start fundraising,” said Beautification Council President Jude Hartwick.
The mural was designed by Milton resident Larry Schultz and — after a few redesigns — will incorporate different aspects of Fort Atkinson history.
Hartwick said he fully expects to raise the money needed for the mural, adding that 100 donations of $25 would put the nonprofit organization right around its target amount.
Contributors will receive different levels of recognition according to the amounts donated — with the different levels named after different breeds of cow.
The highest donation level is the Guernsey at $2,500 to $5,000 and will include recognition at the opening dedication of the mural and on the commemorative plaque to be located at the National Dairy Shrine in the Hoard Historical Museum complex. Donors also will get a mock sketch of the mural by the artist.
The lowest level is the Milking Shorthorn at $10 to $99 and will include the donors’ names in a booklet at the Hoard Historical Museum.
In between, with various recognitions, are: Holstein, $1,500-$2,499; Jersey, $1,000-$1,499; Ayrshire, $500-$999; Brown Swiss, $250-$499; and Red-and-White Holstein, $100-$250.
Hartwick said any amount is appreciated.
Work on the mural is expected to start in September with the Water Department scrubbing off the wall and the Beautification Council getting the base coat applied. Schultz will draw the mural on the wall.
Then comes the fun part, filling it all in.
The council has invited art students from Fort Atkinson High School to fill in the big chunks of color, and it also plans to invite members of the community to take up a brush.
After the mural is filled in, Schultz will get back to work on the little details before the expected unveiling of the mural on Oct. 12, which is William Dempster Hoard Day.
The Beautification Council plans to have two signs made to explain the mural and the history it depicts. They will be placed on both banks of the Rock River so passersby can learn about the community’s past while they enjoy the artwork.
Donations toward the mural fund may be sent to: P.O. Box 633, Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538 or dropped off at Box 633 at the U.S. Postal Service in Fort Atkinson.
Questions may be directed to Jude Hartwick at hartwickj@fortschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.