Gallup with our president
Editor, Daily Union: Our president continues to amaze. With so many trying to bring him down either through written or verbal assaults, he continues to accomplish so much.
A new Gallup poll taken from March 13-22 shows Trump's job approval now at his all-time high. His net approval is 49 percent (up 5 percent from 44 percent) of U.S. adults. Furthermore, 92 percent (plus 1 percent) of Republicans, 43 percent (plus 8 percent) of independents and 13 percent (plus 6 percent) of Democrats give our president their approval.
To the few who will dispute these Gallup poll results, I ask respectfully that you get behind our president and help him help us. It's not really if we like or dislike him; our nation needs to stand together, working as one on these incredibly difficult tasks that our nation faces. — Donald Girton, Fort Atkinson.
