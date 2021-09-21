JEFFERSON — The winners of numerous contests at Gemuetlichkeit Days’ most well-attended festival in years have been announced.
The 50th anniversary Gemuetlichkeit Days German heritage festival took place last Friday through Sunday at the Jefferson County Fair Park, with a whole variety of contests ranging from card tournaments to the children’s costume contest to sauerkraut eating to Sunday’s parade entries.
Card games
The euchre and sheepshead (schafskopf) tournaments saw great participation this year, said festival volunteer Judy Wollin.
Around 100 players competed in the euchre tournament.
Winning first place was Bruce Zedlar, while Marcie Koeffler and Shirley Hanson tied for second place.
Tying for third were Betty Hoesly and Lois Kirchner, followed by Dave Funk in fourth and Wilbur Stark in fifth.
Multiple people tied for sixth-place, including Doug Newman, Larry Timm, Michelle Soellner, Jerry Schuld, and Dennis Rodenkirch.
There were also multiple ties for seventh-place, including Diana Bauman, Sally Davis, Joe Szwec, and Laura Fetterer.
Tied for eighth-place were Shirley Behm, Marge Stratman, and Colleen Latsch.
Tied for ninth were Irene Gentz, Jim Szwec, and Barb Chwala.
Tied for 10th place were Wanda Funk, Carol Lueke, Roland Zabel, and Erv Bankert.
Finally, receiving the booby prize was Jennifer Herman.
Results for the schafskopf tournament are as follows:
In first place was Randy Hoefs, followed by Wilbur Stark in second, Keith Poser in third, Marge Jaeger in fourth, Lois Kirchner in fifth, Joe Szwec in sixth, and Rob Dicke in seventh.
Winning the booby prize for this tournament was Larry Kiesling.
Any card winners who have not yet received their monetary prizes should contact Janet Werner, Gemuetlichkeit Days Treasurer, at (920) 650-4116.
Parade
Gemuetlichkeit Days parade on Sunday had 68 entries.
Winning prizes in the different categories were the following parade units:
In the military category, the Jefferson County Sheriff Honor Guard took first place.
In the civic/service category, the LETTSEW K9 Foundation took first, followed by the Bambi Club II (Jefferson American Legion Post) in second, and the Jefferson 1/2 Mile ATV Club in third.
In the business category, the Wine & Roses “Pedal Bar” took first; Area Dental Clinic’s “Christkindl” float took second, and Premier Bank’s “Kapow” entry took third.
In terms of youth groups and family floats, the Lakeside Lutheran High School Marching Band took first, followed by the Jefferson High School Band in second and the Milton Middle School Band in third.
Winners in the downtown Jefferson window decorating contest were, in first place, The Drug Store; in second, Another Round Antiques; and tied for third, Premier Bank and Fran’s Diner.
The Vintage Car Show Saturday drew 50 entries, well above the turnout in recent years.
Winning the King’s Choice award was Ron Degner for his 1957 Chevy.
Winning the Queen’s Choice award was Steve Wollin for his Pontiac.
Winning the President’s Choice award was Richard Schuett for his 1973 Charger.
Coming in tops in the People’s Choice competition was David Jurczyk.
The German Food Contest results from Saturday afternoon include the following:
Taking prizes for entrees were, in first place, Bonita Riedlcarlson; in second, Linda Reidl and in third, Becky Palm.
For side dishes, winners were Bonita Riedlcarlson and Linda Riedl tied for first-place, followed by Amy Fetherston in second and Eleanore Riedl in third.
Winning desserts
Tied for first-place were Bonita Riedlcarlson and Becky Palm.
Coming in second was Eleanor Riedl, followed by Linda Riedl in third.
Bonita Riedlcarlson earned Best of Show honors.
Friday night’s Sauerkraut Eating Contest winners are the following:
Sweeping the men’s category was Aaron Temby of McFarland.
Taking first place in the women’s category was Kayla Oschmann of Edgerton.
Other winners
The Adult Stein Holding competition Saturday night resulted in prizes going to Mike Abendroth in the men’s category and Becky Bohn in the women’s category.
The Rolling Pin Throwing contest, brought back on Sunday afternoon after a hiatus of many years, yielded the following winners:
In the men’s category, the first-place award went to Roger Tonney, followed by Mike Abendroth in second and Kurtis Gennerman in third.
In the women’s category, the first-place award went to Monica Krause, followed by Becky Bohn in second and Caroline Soleska in third.
The Children’s Big Wheel Races, facilitated by the Jefferson Optimist Club, resulted in the following prizes.
Winning the 3- to 4-year-old category were Gabriel Stange in first, Arlowe Blaszek in second and Peyton Gruennert in third.
Winning the 5- to 6-year-old category were Brooklyn Holzapfel in first, Carter Denmin in second and Olivia McGowan in third.
Winning the 7- to 8-year-old category were Wyatt Hammons in first, Easton Euecker in second, and Eva Holzapfel in third.
The Children’s Ethnic Costume Contest Saturday morning saw 39 participants, a record number throughout Gemuetlichkeit’s 50-year history.
Taking prizes in the boys’ age 0-2 authentic costume category were Karson Rueth in first place, followed by William Horlacher in second and Bennett Becker in third.
Taking prizes in the boys’ age 3-5 authentic costume category were Jack Allen in first, Allen Becker in second, and Benson Wedl in third.
Winning the boys’ age 6-12 authentic costume contest Authentic Boys was Owen Hall, 11, of Jefferson.
Winning the girls’ age 0-2 authentic costume category was Olivia Swart.
Taking prizes in the girls age 3-5 authentic costume category were Gracie Becker and Anna Romera, who tied for first, followed by Peyton Gruennert in second and Rhaelyn Pavlons in third.
In the girls age 6-12 authentic costume category, Raena McNicol took first, followed by Maddie Allen in second and Morgan Hall in third.
In the girls age 0-2 homemade costume category, Emma Moldenhauer took first, followed by Hollie Mae Horlacher in second.
In the girls age 6-12 homemade costume category, Mattilyn Frankiewicz took first, followed by Josephine “Joey” Frankiewicz in second and Avery Wedl in third.
The children’s stein carrying competition saw the following winners:
In the age 3-4 category, Olivia Denman took first, followed by Arlowe Blaszak in second and Evelyn Maron in third.
In the age 5-6 category, Maisi Rucks took first, followed by Cora Zelenski in second and Carter Denman in third.
In the age 7-9 category, Evie Zelenski took first, followed by Kinsley Alvarado in second and Hannah Maron in third.
In the age 10-12 category, Logan Chady took first, followed by Ahnika Herdriah in second and Taya Weller in third.
