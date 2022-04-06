Those experiencing suicidal thoughts often feel very alone, but there are places to turn for help at any time, night or day. The Jefferson County Department of Human Services and Zero Suicide Coalition provided this list of some of the resources, local and beyond, people can reach out to for assistance.

Crisis Lines/Text Lines

JEFFERSON COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT

24 Hour Crisis Line

920-674-3105

(If you are calling after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, weekends, or holidays, press 7 to be connected to the crisis worker.)

SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a 24-hour, toll-free suicide prevention service available to anyone in suicidal crisis.

VETERANS CRISIS LINE

1-800-273-8255 Press 1

HOPELINE

Text “HOPELINE” to 741741 or go to www.centerforsuicideawareness.org for 24/7 free trained crisis counselors.

THE TREVOR LIFELINE

A national organization focused on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth.

1-866-488-7386

NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS HOTLINE

1-800-COPLINE (267-5463)

Staffed 24/7 by retired officers for crisis intervention and more for active officers and their families.

www.copline.org

FIRE/EMS HELPLINE

1-888-731-FIRE (3473)

A 24/7 line serving behavioral health needs of first responders and their families.

https://www.nvfc.org/fireems-helpline/

Wisconsin Farm Center:

The state agency, which provides a range of assistance to farmers, has a hotline that is staffed weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The agency has a staff very familiar with farming. The Madison-based agency offers a wide range of free services including help sorting out farm finances. The agency offers vouchers that farmers and their families can use to get counseling at clinics across the state.

Farm Aid: The national group, which also provides assistance to families, has a toll-free line: 1-800-FARM-AID — for farmers and families seeking similar assistance. It’s staffed weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time.

Its (800) FARM-AID crisis line provides services to farm families, and its Farmer Resource Network connects farmers to organizations across the country.

Education and Support

NAMI Wisconsin (National Alliance for Mentally Ill) provides supports for family members and resources for those impacted by mental health issues.

4233 W Beltline Hwy Madison, WI 53711

Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

(608) 268-6000

(800) 236-2988

NAMI Southeast Wisconsin – serving Jefferson, Milwaukee, and Waukesha Counties

Waukesha Location

217 Wisconsin Ave

Suite 300

Waukesha, WI 53186

Phone: (262) 524 -8886

Peer Line is a non-crisis support line for individuals with mental health issues.

Phone: 262-409-2752

Hours of operation

Monday, Thursday, Friday - 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday - 2-9 p.m.

Jefferson County Human Services

https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/departments/human_services/index.php

The human services department in Jefferson County offers information on crisis, mental health and substance use treatment.

