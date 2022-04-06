Those experiencing suicidal thoughts often feel very alone, but there are places to turn for help at any time, night or day. The Jefferson County Department of Human Services and Zero Suicide Coalition provided this list of some of the resources, local and beyond, people can reach out to for assistance.
Crisis Lines/Text Lines
JEFFERSON COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT
24 Hour Crisis Line
920-674-3105
(If you are calling after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, weekends, or holidays, press 7 to be connected to the crisis worker.)
SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a 24-hour, toll-free suicide prevention service available to anyone in suicidal crisis.
VETERANS CRISIS LINE
1-800-273-8255 Press 1
HOPELINE
Text “HOPELINE” to 741741 or go to www.centerforsuicideawareness.org for 24/7 free trained crisis counselors.
THE TREVOR LIFELINE
A national organization focused on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth.
1-866-488-7386
NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS HOTLINE
1-800-COPLINE (267-5463)
Staffed 24/7 by retired officers for crisis intervention and more for active officers and their families.
FIRE/EMS HELPLINE
1-888-731-FIRE (3473)
A 24/7 line serving behavioral health needs of first responders and their families.
Wisconsin Farm Center:
The state agency, which provides a range of assistance to farmers, has a hotline that is staffed weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The agency has a staff very familiar with farming. The Madison-based agency offers a wide range of free services including help sorting out farm finances. The agency offers vouchers that farmers and their families can use to get counseling at clinics across the state.
Farm Aid: The national group, which also provides assistance to families, has a toll-free line: 1-800-FARM-AID — for farmers and families seeking similar assistance. It’s staffed weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time.
Its (800) FARM-AID crisis line provides services to farm families, and its Farmer Resource Network connects farmers to organizations across the country.
Education and Support
NAMI Wisconsin (National Alliance for Mentally Ill) provides supports for family members and resources for those impacted by mental health issues.
4233 W Beltline Hwy Madison, WI 53711
Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
(608) 268-6000
(800) 236-2988
NAMI Southeast Wisconsin – serving Jefferson, Milwaukee, and Waukesha Counties
Waukesha Location
217 Wisconsin Ave
Suite 300
Waukesha, WI 53186
Phone: (262) 524 -8886
Peer Line is a non-crisis support line for individuals with mental health issues.
Phone: 262-409-2752
Hours of operation
Monday, Thursday, Friday - 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday - 2-9 p.m.
Jefferson County Human Services
The human services department in Jefferson County offers information on crisis, mental health and substance use treatment.
