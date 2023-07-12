hot Getting ready for the fair Tom Ackerman Jul 12, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Melia and Marcia Marcia Schueller, of Fort Atkinson, put up decorations in the horse barn for the Rock River Clovers 4-H club. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now Brianna Fischer, Jefferson, climbs perches atop a horse stall to mount a fan for the South Side Eagles 4-H Club. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now The carnival rides for the Jefferson County Fair, run by Mr. Ed’s Magical Midways, are now assembled, with only last minute adjustments and safety checks to go. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now Luis Valera of Mr. Ed’s Magical Midways makes sure that all of the light bulbs on the “Mardi Gras” carnival attraction are ready to shine. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
