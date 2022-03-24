Jefferson High School's agriculture program is putting to use its new germination chamber, largely funded by a $3,000 Compeer grant. Pictured here are Greenhouse Management students Savannah Serdynski, left, and Dakota Alvarado, right with seeds their class is starting in the new germination chamber.
JEFFERSON - Jefferson High School's agriculture students getting a head start on the spring growing season via a new grant-funded germination chamber.
The school received the Compeer Financial "Rural America Grant" last fall, which covered $3,000 of the $4,200 cost of the germination chamber. The rest was worked into the agriculture program's budget.
The "Rural America" grant aims at supporting school agriculture departments and FFA programs in alignment with the company's mission of “Enriching agriculture and rural America”.
"Without the grant, we couldn't have done this," said Gary Olson, agriculture instructor.
The germinator, a large temperature and humidity controlled chamber about the size of two regular refrigerators side by side, allows aqgriculture students to start plants from seed in ideal growing conditions.
The new equipment has allowed the department to grow more plants than ever from seed, as opposed to starting with baby plants purchased from elsewhere, the teacher said.
Wednesday, Olson's greenhouse management classes were overseeing trays of tiny seedlings as they emerged from the soil, white-haired stems pushing up the rich black dirt, miniature leaves parting.
"We're able to get seeds started much more easily this way," Olson said. "Then in a week or so, depending on the plant, we transfer them to the greenhouse so they have UV light."
The new equipment is also giving Jefferson FFA students a head start on growing plants for the annual greenhouse sale.
The sale will start May 4 at the JHS greenhouse and will feature starter flowers and vegetables people can transplant to their own gardens, as well as hanging flower baskets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.