In cooperation with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago's COVID-19 Relief Program, Badger Bank has been able to provide $20,000 in relief to area nonprofit organizations to assist them in carrying out their missions during the pandemic and associated economic downturn.
Badger Bank is a locally owned community bank headquartered in Fort Atkinson, with additional locations in Cambridge, Johnson Creek, and Jefferson.
Through this grant program, Badger Bank was able to contribute to a total of 23 nonprofits located throughout Jefferson County.
Donations for the area nonprofits began at $500 and went up to $2,500 depending on several factors.
"Badger Bank recognized the need to help fellow community members during these trying times," said Tracey Carlson, marketing coordinator for the bank.
"Hearing about the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago offering a COVID-19 Relief Program, we knew it was just what our community needed," Carlson said. "Badger Bank applied for the grant and immediately got to work, considering the criteria by which recipients would be considered.
"We knew we needed to get this money out to as many organizations as we could," she said. "We understand nonprofits are in an especially difficult spot this year. With fundraisers currently being canceled, their main funding sources are no longer accessible."
Steve Dehnert, president and CEO of Badger Bank, said the local bank was pleased to be able to give back during this challenging time to the organizations that do so much to help the county and to support the people who live here.
"We are proud to belong to the long list of community partners that have donated their resources over the past few months," Dehnert said. "It has been incredible to watch how this community has bonded and strengthened each other in the midst of a crisis."
To learn more, people may visit www.badgerbank.bank or call the bank at (920) 563-2478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.