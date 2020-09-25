Dr. Todd Gray has been hired as interim superintendent of the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District.
Gray comes to the district after 12 years as superintendent of schools for the School District of Waukesha. Much was accomplished educationally during his tenure there, including fostering development of a K-8 STEM charter school, two magnet schools, and four personalized instruction "school-within-a-school" educational programs.
After retiring from his position in July, he began working as a non-lawyer senior consultant for von Briesen & Roper Attorneys to work with and support its School Law Group, and he will do that alongside assisting the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District as interim superintendent.
Along with 35 years working in the education field, Dr. Gray has six years of experience in public accounting. His wife is a substitute teacher in Waukesha and they have three adult sons. In his free time, he enjoys working on his cottage, golfing in the summer and duck hunting in the fall.
Of Palmyra-Eagle, Dr. Gray said that because he grew up nearby in Williams Bay, this district was an athletic rival of his school.
"I've been on your courts and your fields and I've driven through your town," he said. "It's a great community and I am going to do everything I can to make sure the district thrives."
Doris Parsons, school board president, said the district is pleased to have Gray at the helm.
"We've worked hard to turn the district around financially, and now with Dr. Gray in place, we are very excited to continue to move forward in all aspects of the wonderful educational opportunities we can provide," she said. "Panther Pride is stronger than ever and launching into what appears to be a very successful future."
