EAGLE — Those opposed to the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District operational referendum on Tuesday’s ballot insist that the question is not about which school district is better, but simply about whether the district should be given the extra financial assistance and the impact it will have if approved or denied.
As it appears on the ballot, the referendum seeks exceeding the revenue limit to operate and maintain the schools over the next four years: $1.75 million in the 2019-20 school year, $2.5 million in the 2020-21 school year, $3.25 million in the 2021-22 school year and $4 million in the 2022-23 school year.
District officials have stated that should the referendum fail, the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Board of Education likely will advance a vote to approve dissolution. Once that vote is taken, the state Department of Public Instruction has the final say as to whether to allow the district to dissolve and become part of a neighboring school district.
No school district in Wisconsin ever has been dissolved successfully.
Across the district, which includes towns and villages in Jefferson, Walworth and Waukesha counties, residents have formed diverse opinions on the referendum, dividing the community.
First and foremost is the financial impact of the proposal.
“I am opposed to the referendum based on the huge financial burden that it will place on not only my family, but on all of the families in the district,” Cheri Geraci of Eagle said. “None of us asked for this. We have been given two choices: to vote yes or to vote no. Neither is a great option and we need to educate ourselves and vote for what we each feel is right.”
Her children were enrolled in Palmyra-Eagle School District until 2012, when they chose to open-enroll in another district. However, she said the family decision was its own and nothing against the district.
“I have friends who continue to enroll their children at Palmyra-Eagle Area School District and know families that choose to open-enroll their children into other districts,” she said. “Whichever district a family feels is right for their children is their choice and it shouldn’t be criticized.”
She is among a group of people called The Committee for Lower Taxes, but our Facebook page is Eagle Wisconsin Taxpayers., some of whom knew each other prior to the referendum and many who came together as a group after online posts revealed they had the same ideals and values related to the referendum.
“I am sorry if someone does not agree with the way I am voting,” Geraci said. “I may not agree with your views or your vote, but I will respect you and your vote, regardless of what it may be I would like that same respect. There are many hard feelings in the community toward individuals that may be voting the opposite way. Friendships are being tested, people are outwardly arguing and bashing each other. It is truly sad to see how this referendum request has affected the community.”
Over the last several months, Geraci has had numerous conversations with many people, some in favor of the referendum, some opposed, and some unsure of their position, with many questions.
“When talk of the referendum first began, I was talking with both those in support of the referendum and those opposed, hoping that we could work together and come up with a different solution,” she said. “I went to meetings, researched and listened. I truly wanted a solution that would allow families to keep their children in the district that they wanted for their children. I believe everyone should have that choice and no matter what that choice is, it should be respected.”
Another group who has voiced opposition to the referendum online is “Citizens/Families of Eagle Choose Mukwonago” with an accompanying website at https://palmyraeaglereferendum.com.
Conversely, those in support of the referendum have been active on a Facebook page dubbed “Eagle and Palmyra, Together Forever, Palmyra-Eagle.”
“This is not just a referendum like all other districts have,” Geraci said. “The numbers are astronomical as far as the increase in school tax goes.”
The tax impact of the proposed referendum for a given year for homes assessed at $100,000 would be: 2019-20, add $125 to the tax bill for $10.42 per month total; 2020-21, add $84 more for $209 total or $17.42 per month total; 2021-22, add $46 more, or $255 total for $21.25 per month total; and 2022-23: add $50 more, or $305 total for $25.42 per month total.
“I understand that the Palmyra Eagle Area School District is a smaller district and the requested referendum amount has to be spread amongst a smaller population,” she said. “ I understand this, but unfortunately, the proposed amounts for the requested school tax increase are extremely high and many people cannot afford it.”
As an example, Geraci said, the Kettle Moraine School District has a proposed referendum that would increase a person’s school tax bill by $16 per $100,000 value home.
“This would mean that if a person owned a $250,000 home in that district, the school tax portion would increase by $40 for the year,” she said.
Comparatively, she said, the increase in year four in the Palmyra Eagle district for a similarly assessed home is $762.50.
In addition, Geraci said, based on the financial report presented to the school board to determine the four-year timeframe, year five is predicted to have a shortfall of $4.75 million, and unless factors such as open enrollment and declining enrollment change, the district would need to come back and ask for more financial assistance.
She said if the referendum passes, her family will need to rearrange finances in order to accommodate the additional $1,000 for one of the years/or $3,300 over four years in school taxes.
“I believe we can manage; we can go without some things in order to do this,” Geraci said. “My fear is for the people that can’t. This isn’t just about me or my family; there are families that are downright afraid as to what they will do if this referendum passes.”
Geraci said many people are on a fixed income and cannot afford an extra $50 to $75 or more each month.
“I’ve been there myself and it is a fear that I don’t wish upon anyone,” she said. “People are afraid of not being able to afford their homes or being able to afford to live here. In some cases, it determines whether people can financially even afford to remain in this area, in this district.”
Geraci said she feels that open enrollment is one of the main problems the district must address.
Based on the most recent DPI report, there are 769 students within Palmyra-Eagle Area School District and 340 students who open-enroll into other districts.
“I believe that Palmyra-Eagle should focus on how to retain and increase enrollment within the district, identify whatever issues there may be and really try to increase their student population,” Geraci said. “I also feel that the referendum proposed by the school board was fiscally irresponsible to taxpayers.”
She said that she and others in her group believe the board could have considered alternatives. Ideas include eliminating portions of the administrative staff, consolidating the two elementary schools or even all the schools in the middle/high school building.
“I believe there are many alternatives to what has been proposed that would be much more fiscally responsible than this referendum,” Geraci said.
