JEFFERSON — A Jefferson High School teacher has won honors as the top teacher of the year in family and consumer sciences.
The honor will officially be presented next month at the annual convention of the Wisconsin Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.
Kimberly Hart-Shatswell has taught Family and Consumer Sciences at Jefferson High School since 2007, updating a more traditional “Home Ec” program to give it a more professional focus and expanding offerings in various specialty areas.
Among the changes she has overseen has been the establishment of dual-credit courses through which students also can earn technical college credits, and the founding of a local chapter of the Health Occupations Students of America, with various students earning international awards in HOSA competitions.
The Wisconsin WAFCS Teacher of the Year program ties in with a national recognition program sponsored by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.
At both the state and national levels, the Teacher of the Year award seeks to recognize exemplary teachers who utilize cutting-edge methods and techniques, and who organize activities that stimulate student interest while heightening the visibility of family and consumer sciences in secondary education.
The nomination takes into account teachers’ leadership roles in their school and profession, and involvement in the community at large.
Hart-Shatswell (referred to in short as Ms. Hart) has been involved with WAFCS since she was in college and has served on some of the organization’s committees.
She said she was humbled to be considered, let alone recognized, for the Teacher of the Year award.
“When I look at the list of past award winners, I am honored to be included with such an amazing group of educators, many of whom I have known professionally and personally,” Hart remarked.
Steve Dinkel, Jefferson High School principal, said that as department chair, Hart led a transformation that opened up greater educational opportunities for students. He cited new offerings like Introduction to Health Occupations, Medical Terminology, Food Science, Regional and Multicultural Foods, and Housing and Interior Design as providing added career pathways for local students.
Hart’s classes have made an impact on the community at large, too, Dinkel said. He noted that in conjunction with the high school’s Christmas Neighbors drive that annually collects more than 50,000 food items and thousands of dollars in donations, Hart’s foods classes have traditionally baked around 3,000 holiday cookies for the employees of local companies which have made major donations to the cause.
“Not only does it spread Christmas joy, but it helps students build a sense of service and compassion for others, involving them in giving back to their community,” Dinkel said.
The principal cited Hart’s initiative and forward-thinking attitude, which led her to start a Health Occupations Students of America chapter in Jefferson in 2016. Since that time, the local HOSA chapter has seen a great degree of success in state and national competitions, also taking on local charitable campaigns.
“Ms. Hart is an excellent educator and a tremendous asset to our building,” Dinkel said. “She is a woman of immense character, vision and passion. Every student in our building would be well-served by having Kim as their teacher,” he said.
Hart, a Lake Mills resident who grew up in Neenah, came to Family and Consumer Sciences as a non-traditional student. Having earned a History major and then worked in the health care field, she was thinking of going into elementary education when she ran into a former classmate who inspired her to take a different direction.
She studied the subject at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, which had an excellent program. There, she earned a degree in Family and Consumer Sciences Education with a minor in Health and Fitness Education and a minor in Human Development and Family Studies.
Since then she has gone on to receive a Masters of Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction.
Prior to coming to Jefferson, Hart worked in the Big Foot schools in Walworth County.
She has made a big impact on the Family and Consumer Sciences program at Jefferson since she came here in 2007.
Hart has introduced community service aspects to her classes, as when her students bake 3,000 cookies as a thank-you to the employees of a major sponsor of the community’s Christmas Neighbors charity.
The school did have an existing “Intro to Health Occupations” class, but she worked to get it certified for dual credit.
She introduced the Medical Terminology class, another dual credit class offered in conjunction with Madison College.
In the last couple of years, Hart has expanded the school’s food and hospitality offerings, introducing a Food Science class of sufficient rigor to earn students half a science credit.
This year, she premiered another two new classes, “Regional and Multicultural Foods” and “Housing and Interior Design” as the department reoriented itself with an eye on technical careers as well as home/consumer life skills.
Hart said she looks forward to future years when the school again is able to offer all of its regular clubs and activities — along with more hands-on, interactive group activities in the classroom.
But pandemic or no pandemic, many of the great rewards of teaching remain unchanged, such as when teachers hear from a former student they haven’t seen in several years and hear that they have been a big influence in that young person’s life.
She cited a young woman who wants to become a nurse, who sought out training as a certified nursing assistant so she could help during the pandemic. She is proud to say other former students have taken the passions they developed in her classes and gone on into careers in health care or food service.
“As teachers, we are in a position to make a major impact on our students’ lives,” Hart said. “That’s the reason we do what we do. Little moments like that make it all worthwhile.”
