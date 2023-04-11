The Fort Atkinson City Council will be left with a vacant seat next week, as a council member who was re-elected despite attempting to drop out of the race said she would resign.
Although she had requested that residents not vote for her, Megan Hartwick received the third most votes in a four-candidate race for three council seats in the April 4 election.
Hartwick had announced in February that she was withdrawing from the race, though Wisconsin law does not allow a name to be removed from the ballots after nomination papers are submitted.
The decision, Hartwick wrote, was based on changes in her professional life that would make it difficult to give the necessary time and attention to her role as an elected official.
“Simply put, serving another two years would have resulted in less time with my children & partner, missed professional opportunities, and risk to my overall mental health,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Feb. 7. “I respectfully ask that you do not cast a vote for me.”
Hartwick will resign from the council effective April 18, she has announced.
The new council, which will meet for the first time on the same day, will need to decide on a process for filling the vacancy. There are three options for that process, city manager Rebecca Houseman said in a press release Monday.
The council can appoint a member to serve Hartwick’s term, either for its full two years or until the 2024 spring election; it can leave the seat vacant until that election; or it can order a special election.
“The remaining members of the newly elected City Council will determine a path forward to fill the vacated seat over the next several weeks,” Houseman said.
Hartwick, who has served for one term, received 1,758 on April 4. Also elected to the council were Mason Becker, an incumbent, with 2,163 votes, and newcomer Kyle Jaeckel with 1,979 votes. Jaeckel will take the seat of Chris Scherer, who did not run again.
Candidate John Donohue received 1,561 votes and did not win a seat on the council.
In an interview, Hartwick said that it was "very humbling" to have been re-elected, regardless of the circumstances, and that she had been "taken aback" at the realization she could not remove her name from the ballot.
"I certainly did not intend for it to become as cumbersome and complicated of a situation," she said.
While she did not say exactly what professional opportunities had arisen for her, Hartwick left her former job last year to found MK Hartwick Consulting, where she offers marketing support services for non-profits.
"I keep joking with people, if you can find a way to add six more hours to every day, I'll keep (serving on the council)," she said.
"I have full faith that the council will fill my seat with a person who can really aid them," she went on. "I'll miss it a lot."
