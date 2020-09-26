JEFFERSON — Jefferson County health officials are recommending that residents not go trick-or-treating or attend indoor parties this Halloween.
With the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continuing to increase, Jefferson County Health Department director Gail Scott said that many of the holiday traditions simply are too risky during a pandemic.
“Be safe and stay healthy this Halloween to slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “Remember that large gatherings and close contact with people outside of your household increases your risk. So this year, find new ways to celebrate that don’t involve big in-person parties or traditional trick-or-treating.”
Scott recommended that trick-or-treaters and their families practice the mitigation strategies for preventing COVID-19 and come up with creative ideas to have a safe and fun Halloween next month.
“Jefferson County is receiving numerous reports every day of new COVID-19 cases. Between Monday, Sept. 21, and Saturday, Sept. 26, we received a preliminary number of 158 case reports, with 58 reported on Friday, Sept. 25,” Scott said, noting that was only in this county.
“This means that neither our local Health Department disease-investigation staff, consisting of nurses and contact tracers, nor the State Department of Health Services’ contact tracers, can keep up with notification of those who are positive or their contacts within the set standard of 24 hours,” she continued. “We are onboarding six new staff this week and the state has hired more contact tracers, but the cases are coming in faster than anyone could have predicted.”
In light of the case surge, Scott asks that people avoid gatherings such as any type of family, work or recreational activities and to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart if at all possible. Also, people must be diligent about cleaning frequently touched surfaces and staying home if sick.
“Employers have to help us and try to slow down or stop the spread,” the health officer said. “When public health recommends isolation and quarantine, it isn’t a suggestion. It is a necessity. We need help in letting people know who have been exposed to a person who has tested positive. And those who have tested positive need to follow the isolation guidance.”
The consequences of not doing this can be dire.
“We are seeing our health-care systems start to feel the impact with staffing issues, and, in some areas of the state, increased hospitalizations,” Scott said. “This can impact the ability of our health-care system to care for not only those diagnosed with COVID-19, but also meet non-COVID-19 related health care needs.”
She added that people should to consider getting a flu shot, adding that “we are entering our respiratory disease season and anyone 6 months of age can get a flu shot and be protected.”
Meanwhile, Scott shared guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) that recommend avoiding trick-or-treating.
“Going house-to-house and having in-person contact is not recommended,” the DHS said.
If one’s community is hosting trick-or-treating this year and residents feel strongly about participating, health officials advise doing it more safely.
“Leave individual grab bags (or paper cups) filled with goodies outside your door for children to take,” they said. “If you can, watch and wave to trick-or-treaters through a window. Or, leave Halloween treats outside the door where friends and loved ones live for a contact-free way of celebrating.”
They also said people should not participate in gatherings such as parties, festivals, and parades.
“Even though being outside decreases the risk, being in close contact with people you don’t live with increases the risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19,” the DHS said.
In-person indoor costume contests and parties are not recommended, no matter where they might be held, as are happy hours or socializing at bars.
“We’ve learned that going out to the bars helps the virus spread quickly,” DHS reported.
“But you can still enjoy the holiday,” it said. “Just celebrate with fewer people in-person and/or more people online.”
To do that, DHS offers the following suggestions:
• Hold virtual costume contests and parties. Dress up. Get online with friends and other families to celebrate and rate each other’s costumes.
• Increase what you do at home to celebrate. Decorate where you live. Get the children involved in making decorations. Bake Halloween-themed treats. Watch scary movies with your family, household, or as a group online.
• Instead of the usual close contact in a confined space, visit (or create!) a drive-through haunted house experience.
• Stay local. Avoid the urge to attend events in another town — it can lead to greater spread of the virus.
• Think before you go. Use the DHS individual decision tool to assess what’s best for you and your family when it comes to celebrating this year.
In addition, the DHS advises getting vaccinated against the flu, and doing so before Halloween to keep you healthier overall.
“COVID-19 and flu viruses both cause respiratory illnesses that spread easily from person-to-person,” DHS SAID. “While the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it can minimize your risk of getting sick or being hospitalized from the flu.”
DHS urged residents to reduce the risk of spreading or becoming infected with the coronavirus by the following:
• If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, be sure to get tested and stay at home.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.
• Wear a cloth face covering whenever possible around people you don’t live with.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone who is unable to remove the covering without help.
Be aware not everyone can safely wear a face covering due to medical conditions or trauma responses.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash or sanitize your hands.
• Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
