COVID-19 has caused the biggest upheaval in markets in well over a generation. Supply chains for all foods, including dairy, are rattled from the farm to the grocery aisle.
While some products, such as fresh milk and frozen pizzas covered with Mozzarella cheese, are in extremely high demand, food-service orders have fallen off a cliff. And it’s those food-service orders that garner 29.8 percent more dairy products.
There are confirmed reports that milk is being dumped in Wisconsin and in some Eastern states. One of the confirmed cases made front-page headlines in the Thursday, April 2, 2020, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. That farm, Golden E Dairy, is still being paid for its milk by the dairy co-op.
At the moment, it appears that logistics is an issue in the Badger State, as some processors are seeking milk while others cannot process milk shipments and find a home for the resulting dairy products.
Out East, the problem is twofold. In some instances, plants process all the milk. In others, plants are operating below capacity because those entities cannot fully staff the facilities.
“Some employees have chosen to stay home for fear of contracting COVID-19, while others need to care for their loved ones,” wrote Sarina Sharp in the April 1, 2020, edition of the Daily Dairy Report. “Around the country, processors who made products primarily bound for food service are taking in less milk, and at least two processors have declared force majeure to invalidate unfavorable contracts and idle their facilities.
“Collectively, these disruptions have overwhelmed the market, resulting in unprecedented volumes of dumped milk,” continued Sharp.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to step in and support the dairy industry amid concerns about milk disposal during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“In a time when many people are already food-insecure, it’s more important than ever that we get Wisconsin’s nutritious commodities in the hands of consumers who need them most,” Evers wrote in a letter to USDA Secretary Perdue. “I’m hopeful that our federal partners understand the urgency of the need here, and will take action accordingly.”
Meanwhile, given this market turbulence, some farms might have to dump milk.
The author, Corey Geiger, is managing editor of the Hoard's Dairyman magazine, based in Fort Atkinson. The Dairyman started as a dairy page in the Daily Jefferson County Union and became its own publication in 1885.
