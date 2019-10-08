JEFFERSON — Due to high water levels, the Jefferson County Parks Department
has closed six parks and fishing areas.
They include the Blackhawk Island fishing pier, W7521 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson; Burnt Village Park, N2028 County Highway N, Fort Atkinson; Rock River Park, W5281 County Highway B, Johnson Creek; Cappie’s Landing, N8625 Jefferson Road, Watertown; Kanow Park, N8238 Rock River Road in the Town of Ixonia; and Highway 16 Wayside Park, W802 State Highway 16, Ixonia.
Persons with questions or concerns may contact the department at (920) 674-7260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.