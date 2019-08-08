Jefferson County Highway Department
1425 South Wisconsin Drive
Jefferson, WI 53549
920-723-7273 920-674-7289 fax
Brian M. Udovich, P.E.
Highway Operations Manager
NOTIFICATION of PROPOSED ROADWAY CONSTRUCTION
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing CTH “B” from Enterprise Drive in the City of Lake Mills to Stonefield Drive in the Village of Johnson Creek. The work is scheduled to take place beginning on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Some shoulders will be widened, the existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be milled, and upon completion of the milling, the roadway will then be repaved.
During construction the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses, as well as emergency vehicles. The road will remain closed until early September, depending on the weather. During construction please find an alternate route to travel.
Please use caution within the construction areas and please keep children away from the operations. If you should have any questions, please feel free to contact Brian Udovich, P.E., Highway Operations Manager at (920) 723-7273.
