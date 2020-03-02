A University of Wisconsin-Whitewater professor spoke about women’s suffrage to a crowd of nearly 100 at the Fort Atkinson Historical Society’s annual dinner Thursday at the Hoard Historical Museum.
Dr. Kimberly Nath, who holds a doctorate in American history, focused on the length of time and the activism required before women got the right to vote.
In her talk, titled, “Votes for Women: Western Expansion and the Struggle for Women’s Suffrage,” Nath explained that the path to women’s suffrage began with the Woman’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y., in 1848.
From 1850-60, women’s rights conventions were held in small towns across the country. Activism grew, and eventually a number of states gave women the right to vote before the 19th Amendment was passed. Wisconsin, however, was not one among them.
According to Merrilee Lee, museum director, suffrage is the 2020 theme at the museum because this year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The suffrage theme will be featured in programs and exhibits through the year.
Because 2020 also is a presidential election year, Lee said, the museum will combine the theme of civic engagement with the focus on women’s suffrage.
During the business portion of the annual meeting, board of directors President Bonnie Geyer said that the museum is a destination not only for people from this area, but also people from other states and countries.
“Last year, we celebrated the 80th anniversary of our historical society, remembering how we grew from a tiny museum in the basement of the library to this fine building with impressive exhibits and programs,” Geyer said.
“But we are more than a building,” Geyer continued. “We are the people, including those in this room, who have contributed in many ways to our mission of preserving, promoting and protecting our history.
“What has made this museum strong, I believe, besides our superb staff, is our members and volunteers. This is a museum in which people participate and take pride.”
In 2019, the museum had 361 members and more than 225 volunteers, according to Geyer.
Lee reported that those volunteers gave nearly 6,000 hours of their time to the museum, for an average of 485 hours a month. To put that into perspective, Lee pointed out, the museum is open 140 hours per month.
The historical society also recognized outstanding volunteers. For 2020, the Greeter of the Year is Roger Draeger, Archive Assistant of the Year is Jane Van De Hey and Baker of the Year is Jean Ehrke.
Bonnie Schaefer is Program Volunteer of the Year, recognized for her work with the Mornings@the Museum preschool program, while Bonnie Geyer and Karen Gómez are the recipients of the “Hit the Ground Running” award for their work with the new Hoard Historical Society Literary Circle.
Midge Nelson, who began volunteering in 2011, is the museum’s Volunteer of the Year for 2020. Nelson, who serves as a greeter and bakes hundreds of cookies a year for events, addressed the gathering.
Nelson said she began volunteering after a friend suggested she visit the museum where the friend volunteered.
“So I did,” Nelson said. “And, as they say … the rest is history.”
Nelson said she enjoys greeting visitors from other countries to the Hoard Historical Museum, as well as welcoming hometown relatives and friends.
Also Thursday, Marie Nelson and Bill Camplin were elected to the board of directors.
In addition, outgoing board members Jerry McGowan, Don Henning and Jude Hartwick were recognized for their service.
Hartwick, the city’s representative on the board for about five years, is not running for re-election to the Fort Atkinson City Council, so his term on the historical society board will end when his council term ends in April.
“Jude brought enthusiasm and passion” to the board, Lee said.
Don Henning, who served on the board for one three-year term, brought financial expertise to the board, according to Lee.
She said that McGowan, retired district administrator of the School District of Fort Atkinson, “brought lots of insight into running a large organization and the wisdom that comes from that.”
McGowan served on the board for seven years and was secretary.
Other board members include Geyer, Gómez (president), Loren Gray (treasurer), Bob Cheek, Jack Blodgett, Sue Johnson, Denice Jones, John Molinaro and Joel Winn.
Steve Larson is the National Dairy Shrine representative on the board and City Manager Matt Trebatoski is the city representative.
