W.D. Hoard & Sons Co. in Fort Atkinson has launched a new magazine to provide dairy, beef, swine and poultry producers with industry news, science and education-based information, research and insight on animal waste handling and management.
From the publisher of Hoard’s Dairyman and Hay & Forage Grower magazines, the Journal of Nutrient Management is a quarterly publication targeting U.S. concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFO), where manure, wastewater and organic byproducts are collected, stored, treated, digested or composted for soil application and bio-gas production.
Abby Bauer has been named managing editor and is a veteran Hoard’s Dairyman associate editor.
“This magazine, along with its website and digital products, are being published with the same commitment to editorial quality and integrity as Hoard’s Dairyman and Hay & Forage Grower,” Bauer stated. “It is a full-service resource for producers providing continuous overview and study of this critical part of agriculture.”
The magazine’s reader profile includes farm and ranch owners and managers, custom nutrient handlers and applicators, Extension and government agencies, laboratories, suppliers, associations and others allied to large U.S. beef, dairy, poultry and hog operations.
“Reaching 23,000 large U.S. beef, dairy, swine and poultry operations, the quarterly magazine also provides marketers with multiple digital options for reaching this important market,” said John Mansavage, director of marketing. “In addition to the magazine, marketers will have an array of digital channels available to them including the website, www.jofnm.com, an email newsletter, programmatic and social media.”
He continued: “Our quality editorial content naturally creates a high impact advertising environment. The print and digital channels built around Journal of Nutrient Management are a natural extension of our service and support to producers and the ag marketers who supply them.”
W.D. Hoard & Sons Co. is the former publisher of the Daily Jefferson County Union, having started as a page in the newspaper in 1885.
